Medshield offers affordable hospital plan for its customers

Most South Africans believe private hospitals are not open to those without medical aid, but this is not true. Whether you belong to a medical aid or not, you can receive treatment at a private hospital.

The greatest challenge is that because the services are not offered at a reduced cost, those who cannot afford to pay for their treatment in cash, and are not critically ill, are often turned away. Granted, private healthcare is not cheap anywhere in the world and in SA more than 60% of the population cannot afford to pay for private healthcare treatment.

One solution to this problem has been hospital plans, which should not be confused with hospital insurance. A hospital insurance policy pays the beneficiary a certain amount of cash for each day in hospital, and then the patient has to settle the medical accounts. Often this daily amount received from hospital insurance policies is not enough to cover the medical expenses. Therefore, hospital plans offered by accredited medical aid schemes have become increasingly popular.