Enjoy your bevs almost as much as your workout? Here's why

Enjoy your tipple almost as much as working out? There may be a reason for that, according to a new study.

The study, Fit and Tipsy?, published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise journal, found that the fitter people are, the more they tend to drink.

In the study, researchers did a cross-sectional study of 38,653 apparently healthy US patients who visited the Cooper Clinic for preventive medical examinations and enrolled in the Cooper Center Longitudinal Study.

The latter study looks at cardiovascular health and its relationship to various behavioural factors and other medical conditions, according to the New York Times.