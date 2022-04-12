The end of cervical cancer scourge could be near as WHO endorses single dose vaccine

Public health experts are hopeful cervical cancer, which kills thousands of women each year, could be eliminated sooner than expected following new findings that suggest one dose of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is enough to protect against the cancer.

On Monday the World Health Organization’s (WHO) strategic advisory group of experts on immunisation (Sage) said even though the current regimen of two to three doses given to young girls is recommended, new evidence has shown one dose of the vaccine delivers solid protection against HPV which causes the deadly cancer. It advised countries may now choose between a one or two dose schedule for girls aged nine to 14 years.

“This could be a game-changer for the prevention of the disease by seeing more doses of the life-saving jab reach more girls,” the WHO said.

Experts said administering only one dose would not only simplify the delivery of the HPV vaccination programme, but could also eliminate cervical cancer, which is mainly caused by HPV infection.