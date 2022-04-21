I’ve had the Covid-19 vaccine. Do I still need to get the flu shot this year?

Flu season is upon us. According to a study conducted by researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand and the North West University, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu virus causes between 300,000 and 600,000 respiratory deaths globally each year, with the highest death rates in Sub-Saharan Africa.

As SA usually records the highest number of flu cases between May and September, people are now being encouraged to go for the flu shot, but many may be wondering if their Covid-19 vaccinations may have any bearing on their need to do so this year.

We asked the experts if it’s still important to get the flu shot this year if you’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Here’s what they had to say:

PROF FRANCOIS VENTER

Divisional director of Ezintsha research group at the University of the Witwatersrand and an infectious diseases expert

Absolutely, especially as we are moving into influenza season! Even without Covid-19, there was tons of evidence that the influenza vaccine is a very good idea, especially for the elderly and vulnerable, children and pregnant women.