Not so fasting: Why time-restricted eating may not aid weight loss

Fans of diets restricting eating to certain time windows, or rather intermittent fasting, are in for a shock as new research has debunked the effect this type of dieting has on weight loss.

A new study, titled “Calorie Restriction With Or Without Time-restricted Eating In Weight Loss”, has found that “time-restricted eating was not more beneficial in weight loss than daily calorie restriction” alone.

In the study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers randomly assigned 139 obese patients to either time-restricted eating, meaning they ate only between 8am and 4pm, with calorie restrictions or only daily calorie restrictions.

The study was led by researchers at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, according to the New York Times.

For 12 months, men followed a calorie-restricted diet that consisted of 1,500 to 1,800kcal per day, while women followed a 1,200 to 1,500kcal diet per day.