Health
Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal
British scientists have found a way to reverse the age of skin cells. What can this mean for the quest for eternal youth?
01 May 2022 - 00:00
When was your complexion at its very best? Perhaps in your late teens, after the curse of spots had finally passed? Or a decade on, when elegance had supplanted callow youth and the wrinkles were yet to appear? So advanced is the aesthetic industry nowadays that most of Hollywood is already on this quest, with Brad Pitt, Demi Moore et al looking far more youthful than their near-60 years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.