Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal

British scientists have found a way to reverse the age of skin cells. What can this mean for the quest for eternal youth?

When was your complexion at its very best? Perhaps in your late teens, after the curse of spots had finally passed? Or a decade on, when elegance had supplanted callow youth and the wrinkles were yet to appear? So advanced is the aesthetic industry nowadays that most of Hollywood is already on this quest, with Brad Pitt, Demi Moore et al looking far more youthful than their near-60 years...