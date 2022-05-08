Parenting

The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control

Parents getting sloshed to cope with the chaos of children has become a running joke — and a new book argues that it’s misleading women

If you type “Mummy wine” into the search bar of the UK online store Not on the High Street, you can pick from products such as a gin highball with “Mummy’s Juice” etched on to it, or a sweatshirt saying “When they whine, I wine” or a Mother’s Day card that reads “Mummy, I love you as much as you love a big glass of wine once I’m in bed”. It doesn’t end there...