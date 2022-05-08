×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Health & Sex

Parenting

The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control

Parents getting sloshed to cope with the chaos of children has become a running joke — and a new book argues that it’s misleading women

08 May 2022 - 00:03 By Esther Walker

If you type “Mummy wine” into the search bar of the UK online store Not on the High Street, you can pick from products such as a gin highball with “Mummy’s Juice” etched on to it, or a sweatshirt saying “When they whine, I wine” or a Mother’s Day card that reads “Mummy, I love you as much as you love a big glass of wine once I’m in bed”. It doesn’t end there...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The tragedy behind Kim K's Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala Lifestyle
  2. Thirty years younger? The science of age reversal Health & Sex
  3. Heard claims Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle shortly after marriage Lifestyle
  4. Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. A visit to an avocado farm shows how green is the new gold Food

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil