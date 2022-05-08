Parenting
The ‘Mummy needs wine’ culture is out of control
Parents getting sloshed to cope with the chaos of children has become a running joke — and a new book argues that it’s misleading women
08 May 2022 - 00:03
If you type “Mummy wine” into the search bar of the UK online store Not on the High Street, you can pick from products such as a gin highball with “Mummy’s Juice” etched on to it, or a sweatshirt saying “When they whine, I wine” or a Mother’s Day card that reads “Mummy, I love you as much as you love a big glass of wine once I’m in bed”. It doesn’t end there...
