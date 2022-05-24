×

Health & Sex

How your eyes can determine how masculine or feminine you are

24 May 2022 - 07:49 By Staff Reporter
A study is shedding light on how people are viewing masculinity and femininity. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/melnyk58

New research is linking how people view masculinity and femininity to the “sclera” or the whites of people’s eyes.

According to scientists, quoted by the Daily Mail, the sclera is yellower and redder in men and bluer and greener in women and people featured in the study used these indicators to judge masculinity and femininity. 

The research adds that we use the “colour as a cue for making sex-related judgments about faces. It’s not something that people are consciously aware of.”

Traditional indicators such as a chiselled jaw and strong nose in men and soft skin and full lips in women remained factors in how people judged femininity and masculinity, the site added. 

