×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Health & Sex

Enjoy a cup or two of coffee? Why your favourite brew may give you more than just a boost

31 May 2022 - 09:33 By Staff reporter
A new study says drinking coffee may reduce your death risk by up to a third. Stock image.
A new study says drinking coffee may reduce your death risk by up to a third. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Kjetil Kolbjornsrud

Need a cup (or two or four) of coffee to get you going? While that’s likely to get you fired up for the day, a new study has found that drinking your favourite morning brew may cut your risk of dying from any cause by up to a third.

In the study, quoted by Daily Mail, researchers from Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, looked at 170,000 UK citizens in their 50s who either drank unsweetened or sweetened coffee, or no coffee at all, over a seven-year period.

They found that unsweetened coffee lovers “had up to a 29% lower risk compared to non-drinkers, while sweetened coffee was associated with a 31% lower risk”, according to the site.

Researchers also found that drinking between two to four cups of coffee a day was “the sweet spot”, whether sugar was added or not.

subscribe

Most read

  1. Pampering resorts plus local exploring make a heavenly Mauritius holiday Travel
  2. Somizi, Zola Nombona, Linda Mtoba: best and worst-dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 31 cheeseburgers anyone? Toddler accidentally ordered McDonald’s worth over ... Food
  4. NDUMISO NGCOBO | If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s that South Africans ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘Make that an elephant, please’: Table Bay Hotel's extravagant, extraordinary ... Travel

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings