What exactly is monkeypox and how worried should I be about it?

Infection of the virus resembles that of smallpox which also forms part of the Orthopoxvirus genus and was declared eradicated worldwide in 1980 as a result of successful mass vaccination programmes. Luckily, monkeypox causes less severe illness and is less contagious than smallpox.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms usually last between two to four weeks and may manifest as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

“Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body,” the CDC says.

HOW LETHAL IS IT AND ARE THERE VACCINES FOR MONKEYPOX?

According to the CDC, monkeypox has been shown to cause death in as many as one in 10 people who have contracted the disease in parts of Africa but the WHO reports this figure to be about 3%-6% recently, with higher chance of fatality in young children.

The virus is transmitted on contact with animals, humans or objects that have been contaminated as it enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or mucous membranes.

According to an article by Pro Felicity Burt, an expert in medical virology from the University of the Free State (UFS) and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS); Prof Dominique Goedhals, head of the division of virology at UFS and NHLS; and Dr Charles Kotzé from the NHLS and Universitas Academic Hospital, vaccination against the smallpox virus should offer 85% protection against monkeypox. As such, older people who have been vaccinated for smallpox should have some protection.

In his recent statement, Ghebreyesus reiterated that certain antivirals and vaccines have been approved for monkeypox but are limited in supply.

SHOULD SOUTH AFRICANS BE CONCERNED?

No confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported in SA but the NICD warns that monkeypox may be a reality: “Lessons learnt from Covid-19 have illustrated that outbreaks in another part of the world can fast become a global concern.”

Burt, Goedhals and Kotzé also point out that the spread of the virus to SA is a definite possibility given that SA is a “significant economic and travel hub for Africa”.

At the moment, the WHO does not recommend mass vaccination against monkeypox and the organisation has not recommended travel restrictions but some experts have called on the health body to act to curb the virus.