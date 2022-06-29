Regular health checks can save you from hypertension, ‘the silent killer’

When a Discovery Vitality health check done in early 2021 showed blood pressure readings that were higher than normal, 38-year-old Nikash Bagirathi got proactive and went to see his GP.

Nikash was shocked to be diagnosed with hypertension (persistent, elevated blood pressure). “I took comfort in knowing I was with the right doctor and on the right medicine. Many people have chronic conditions that are well managed, and they are fine. I encourage people to make time and book a simple blood pressure check with a nurse or GP. The Test is cheap, non-invasive and takes less than a minute. Plus, it can save your life,” he says.

Most people who have hypertension don't have any symptoms

“Hypertension is a major risk factor for heart diseases, strokes, kidney disease and even eye diseases. Most people don't have any symptoms. That’s why hypertension is called a ‘silent killer’,” says Dr Noluthando Nematswerani, head of the centre for clinical excellence at Discovery Health.

She says those who have symptoms may experience headaches, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain, heart palpitations and nose bleeds.

“Regular health checks are the only way to know if we are really healthy. High blood pressure develops over years with constant damage to the blood vessels which eventually results in a stroke or heart attack or being diagnosed with a serious illness such as kidney disease. Regular health screenings are the only way to make sure we catch the onset of life-threatening chronic illnesses as early as possible.”

Billions of people have hypertension

World Health Organisation data shows that about 1.28-billion adults aged 30-79 years have hypertension, with two-thirds living in low- and middle-income countries. Half (46%) are unaware they have the condition.

The Heart & Stroke Foundation of SA says more than a third of adults in SA live with high blood pressure — responsible for half of all strokes and 40% of heart attacks.

Discovery Life’s 2021 claims data show that outside Covid-19 (54% of claims), male clients are most likely to die from heart and artery conditions (13% of claims) and cancer (11% of claims). When it comes to severe illness claims, cancer (33% of claims) and heart and artery conditions (30%) mostly affect men.

“Every year, the number of Discovery Health Medical Scheme members diagnosed with hypertension increases,” says Nematswerani.

In 2019, 377,784 members were registered for this condition. By 2021, there were 405,000 registered members, an increase of 27,216 people over two years. Last year, Discovery Health Medical Scheme claims related to heart disease and circulatory condition treatment amounted to R6.1bn, a 7% increase on claims paid out in 2020.