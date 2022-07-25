Life cover is the safety net you need for any life eventuality

Life-changing events such as the Covid-19 pandemic have had a severe impact on people’s physical and mental health as well as their finances. 2021 was a challenging year for the life insurance industry and its clients.

Discovery Life’s recently published 2021 claims experience data reveals interesting trends that speak to the impact of the pandemic and highlight the importance of holistic and comprehensive cover.

Discovery Life outlines some key findings affecting South Africans of all ages:

The impact of Covid-19 on the young and old

Discovery Life paid out R11.8bn in claims in 2021, of which R9.1bn was paid out for an estimated 10,000 individual life claim events - ranging from death to severe illness, income protection, and disability. The balance was paid on group risk policies.

The claims experience was worsened by the pandemic, with total life cover payouts to individuals in 2021 being almost three times higher than the previous year, and accounting for almost 60% of all death claim payouts.

“Everyone of us has been affected by the pandemic. Many of us have either lost a loved one or know someone in our close circles who has,” says Gareth Friedlander, Discovery Life deputy CEO.

Vaccinations, alongside immunity and preventive behaviours, have played a critical role in bringing down the fatality rate of Covid-19.