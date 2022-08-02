Be a lifesaver: baby Mack cancer-free thanks to the generosity of strangers

“We were in complete shock when, in May 2021, we were told that our four-month-old daughter had AML. Until then, Mack, our first child, had been a healthy baby who was meeting all her milestones,” says Mackenzie’s mom, Megan Harrington-Johnson.

“Mackenzie wouldn’t have survived the aggressive chemotherapy and other treatments she had on her cancer journey had it not been for multiple blood and platelets transfusions. Thanks to the generosity of regular blood donors, she was able to get to the point where she could have a bone marrow stem cell transplant.”

Starting Mackenzie on chemotherapy

“Two days after Mackenzie was diagnosed, she started chemotherapy,” says Harrington-Johnson.

Unfortunately, her cancer was extremely aggressive, so she needed aggressive treatment, and ultimately a bone marrow stem cell transplant if she were fortunate enough to reach a stage of remission.

“During her time in hospital, Mackenzie dealt with one infection after another, suffered kidney failure, spent time on a ventilator, and also spent three months in an induced coma.”

Miracles do happen

“Miraculously, in July 2021, Mackenzie went into remission and was matched to a bone marrow stem cell donor, which meant we could plan for her bone marrow stem cell transplant,” says Harrington-Johnson.

Mackenzie’s family had to get her strength up after being in the coma. “She’d lost so much strength and couldn’t hold up her own head or suck on a bottle. In September, Mackenzie was discharged, but had to return to hospital frequently for more chemo to make sure she stayed in remission and to kill off her existing bone marrow ahead of the transplant.”

On January 14 2022, Mackenzie received her bone marrow stem cell transplant and she and her family began the agonising wait to see whether the new stem cells would graft.

“Reaching the 100-day post-transplant milestone was key,” says Harrington-Johnson. “Those were not easy days. Mack contracted some serious infections along the way. Thankfully, she made it through them all.

“Eleven months and four days after Mack was first admitted to the Donald Gordon paediatric oncology unit, she rang the unit’s bell three times loudly to signal the end of her treatment and total healing.