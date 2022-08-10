×

What do sex, a wave, an avalanche and a volcano have in common?

New study sheds fresh light on the female orgasm

10 August 2022 - 12:30 By Staff reporter
A new study has shed light on the female orgasm. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Luckybusiness

A wave, an avalanche and a volcano. What do these three words have in common?

They have been used to describe three types of orgasms women experience at one time or another, according to a new study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

According to the study, quoted by Daily Mail, researchers “found when female volunteers climaxed, their pelvic floor muscles predominantly showed one of three patterns: a ‘wave’, a ‘volcano’ or an ‘avalanche’”.

The names refer to “the way the pelvic floor movements appeared during the build-up to orgasm and the release of tension at orgasm”, according to the lead researcher James Pfaus, professor of neuroscience at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic.

“The wave looks like undulations or successive contractions of tension and release at orgasm. 

“The avalanche rides on a higher pelvic floor tension with contractions that lower the tension downward during orgasm”, and the volcano “rides on a lower pelvic floor tension but then explodes into tension and release during orgasm”, according to Pfaus.

He said 54 female volunteers took part in the study and used a Bluetooth-connected vibrator to carry out the research.

