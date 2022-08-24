For many people sex is a pleasurable and relaxing pastime — but did you know having it regularly can help clear a stuffy nose, boost your heart and possibly stave off Covid-19?
This is according to various studies cited by Daily Mail which tout numerous health benefits of regular sex.
The research has shown the benefits of sex in reducing the “risk of heart disease and incontinence” and being linked to a milder Covid-19 infection.
A 2004 study cited by the website, in the journal Psychological Reports, found that having sex once or twice a week “increases levels of immunoglobulin A, part of the antibody response of the immune system that defends us against infection”.
Another study suggested that orgasms can clear a stuffy nose as effectively as nasal spray.
Regular sex can clear a stuffy nose, stave off Covid and boost your heart — research
Why more of it may just be a good thing
Image: 123RF
