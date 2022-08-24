×

Health & Sex

Regular sex can clear a stuffy nose, stave off Covid and boost your heart — research

Why more of it may just be a good thing

24 August 2022 - 16:25 By Staff Reporter
Research has touted health benefits of having regular sex. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

For many people sex is a pleasurable and relaxing pastime — but did you know having it regularly can help clear a stuffy nose, boost your heart and possibly stave off Covid-19?

This is according to various studies cited by Daily Mail which tout numerous health benefits of regular sex.

The research has shown the benefits of sex in reducing the “risk of heart disease and incontinence” and being linked to a milder Covid-19 infection.

A 2004 study cited by the website, in the journal Psychological Reports, found that having sex once or twice a week “increases levels of immunoglobulin A, part of the antibody response of the immune system that defends us against infection”.

Another study suggested that orgasms can clear a stuffy nose as effectively as nasal spray.

READ MORE:

What do sex, a wave, an avalanche and a volcano have in common?

A new study has shed fresh light on the female orgasm.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

How your eyes can determine how masculine or feminine you are

New research is linking how people view masculinity and femininity to the "sclera" or the whites of people's eyes.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Stress is contagious in relationships — here’s what you can do to support your partner and boost your own health

Relationship stress can alter the immune, endocrine and cardiovascular systems.
Lifestyle
7 months ago
