Momentum Health Solutions responds to changing needs of members with innovative benefits, bespoke solutions

SA continues to emerge from the effects of Covid-19, which proved to be an especially big challenge for the healthcare industry.

And while business activity has now largely returned to normal, consumers are feeling the pinch from rising inflation, driven by the higher cost of living, including transport, fuel, basic foods, housing and utilities that have reached all-time highs.

The pressure is no less severe in the healthcare industry, where the deferment of annual premium increases and rising medicine, treatment and facility costs are hitting medical schemes’ solvency levels.

The recent curatorship of Health Squared Medical Scheme — an industry first in SA — offers medical schemes and consumers a timely reminder of the importance of responsible and transparent governance.

The ongoing impact of Covid-19 cannot be understated; it has strained people's mental and physical health as they try to find a balance between their personal and professional lives. Attending to one’s wellbeing is more important than ever.

At Momentum Health Solutions, we have noted a marked increase in mental health claims across various treatment pathways. What has become clear is that mental health issues often lead to deteriorating physical health.

Having monitored these changes among members against the backdrop of a changing work- and marketplace, we have adapted the products on offer with innovative benefits and membership options to better enable clients to choose a healthcare solution that suits them best.

Understanding that each consumer has different needs, and rather than offering single-level benefits, we have created a basket of options so members can structure their healthcare solution according to their individual needs.