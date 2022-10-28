Five reasons why naming a beneficiary on life insurance is important

The future is uncertain, but planning ahead and having your life insurance in order can help your loved ones, should you die.

Here, life insurance specialists BrighRock offer the benefits of naming beneficiaries on your policy:

1. Your beneficiaries will receive the money from your life insurance when you pass away

When you take out a life insurance policy, you need to choose who will receive the insurance payout when you die. The person who receives the money from your life insurance policy is your beneficiary, and you can even name more than one beneficiary.

Deciding who to choose is a personal decision based on your situation. Most people choose a close family member, such as their spouse, life partner, children or their parents.

2. You can nominate anyone you choose to be your beneficiary

When considering beneficiaries, most people choose those who are financially dependent on them. You can nominate any adult over the age of 18 to be your beneficiary. You can also nominate a child under the age of 18.

However, it’s important to understand that under SA law a child doesn’t have the legal capacity to inherit money or any other assets directly. Instead, a legal guardian will need to administer any money your child receives from your life insurance policy until they reach the age of 18.

Legal experts often advise parents set up a testamentary trust in their will to ensure their children will receive the payouts from their life insurance policy, or any other money left to them. A testamentary trust is a legal trust that is created on your death. Should you die, any money paid out from your policy will be paid into the trust. The trustees you have appointed will manage this money in the best interests of the child until they turn 18.

You can choose how you want the payout to be divided between your beneficiaries. For example, a 50/50 split between two family members or a 40/20/20 split for your spouse and both your parents.

3. You can change beneficiaries at any time

It’s a good idea to review your life insurance policy annually or at least after important events, such as marriage. You can change the beneficiaries of your life policy at any time. Simply contact your insurance company or financial adviser to do this.

4. If you don’t name a beneficiary, the money from your life policy will be paid into your estate

Your estate is all your money and possessions, including your debts. After you die, your estate has to be wound up, which means any debts must be paid off and any assets must be distributed to the people who need to inherit from your estate. If the money from your life insurance policy is paid into your estate, it could take months — or even years — for the money to be paid out to your loved ones.

When you have people who depend on you financially, they may not be able to keep the same lifestyle as they had when you were alive. Once the money is paid into your estate, if you owe anyone money, they could also claim this debt from your estate. However, if you do name beneficiaries they will receive a payment as soon as your death claim gets approved, which is usually quick if the death claim is easy to finalise. What’s more, no-one else can claim against this payout.

5. A financial adviser can help you

Insurance products can be complicated. Making the wrong decision can have serious consequences for you and your family, so it’s worthwhile to shop around for the best advice. Fortunately, many well-qualified financial advisers can answer your questions, provide clear explanations, and help you understand what you’re buying when it comes to funeral policies and life insurance.

Financial advisers must meet strict regulatory requirements and be properly licensed with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and product providers. You have the right to ask your adviser for their credentials and ask whether they are independent, or work for a specific product provider.

If you are dissatisfied with the advice you have received, you have the right to file a complaint with the Office of the Ombud for Financial Services Providers. For more information, visit www.faisombud.co.za .

Test your knowledge

1. A beneficiary of a life insurance policy:

A: Will need to be named to benefit from the policy if you die

B: Does not need to be named

C: Only sometimes need to be named

2. You can change your beneficiaries when:

A: You get married

B: You experience an important life event

C: You want to

Answers

A C

This article was paid for by BrightRock.

BrightRock Life Ltd is a licensed financial services provider and insurer. Company registration no: 1996/014618/06, FSP 11643. Terms and conditions apply.