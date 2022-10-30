Top athletes’ secret skill is a little thing called proprioception
The body’s ability to appreciate its position in space, it is highly tuned in some people and horribly lacking in others
30 October 2022 - 00:03 By Veruska De Vita
Why are some people gifted with excellent body awareness, while others can’t stand on one leg without falling over if their eyes are closed?..
Top athletes’ secret skill is a little thing called proprioception
The body’s ability to appreciate its position in space, it is highly tuned in some people and horribly lacking in others
Why are some people gifted with excellent body awareness, while others can’t stand on one leg without falling over if their eyes are closed?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos