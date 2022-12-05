Health & Sex

FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine puts you on a summer track

We ask our specialists for advice about choosing the best running shoe fit and why cycling is SA’s most popular pastime

05 December 2022 - 10:28
In this issue there is advice for parents, and for those wanting to improve their fitness.
In this issue there is advice for parents, and for those wanting to improve their fitness.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/klenova

Summertime brings myriad seasonal challenges, but our experts in this issue of Healthy Times share that those pesky all-year-round health problems don’t go away just because the sun is out.

We asked our experts to share what parents need to know about a host of health and hygiene-related issues affecting children. We take a look at childhood hypertension and how, if not flagged and treated, it could lead to lifelong health problems.

We look at how alcohol consumption during pregnancy can affect your baby’s development, and the correlation between your child’s weight and dental health. For those of you taking up new fitness regimes, we ask our specialists for advice about choosing the best running shoe fit and why cycling is SA’s most popular pastime.

SA soccer coach Desiree Ellis and actor Maps Maponyane also share how to stay fit and how to slow down when needed.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

FREE TO READ | Embrace winter to reinvigorate your body and health

This issue of Healthy Times examines healthy eating, winter skincare, general health, body talk, and disease and disorders
Lifestyle
4 months ago

FREE TO READ | Holistic health care treats the whole you

Inclusive approach to wellness cares for the physical, mental and social health of patients
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots Travel
  2. Find freedom at sea this December with NCL's incredible cruise offers Travel
  3. Not just waving penises: How a local company is changing gaming Lifestyle
  4. ‘We need orchestras in every province — like the provincial rugby teams’ Lifestyle
  5. ‘I tried my best’, says Elon Musk as Ye’s Twitter account is suspended again Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge