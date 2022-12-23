Women — and men — go under the knife for that beach body
Women are still a plastic surgeon’s best friend, but men are also lining up for procedures they hope will make them look young and virile — including older men worried about their image at work
23 December 2022 - 00:00
After three C-sections that left her with a tummy, Cape Town mother Michelle felt frustrated that even the most intense workouts seemed to be ineffective. ..
Women — and men — go under the knife for that beach body
Women are still a plastic surgeon’s best friend, but men are also lining up for procedures they hope will make them look young and virile — including older men worried about their image at work
After three C-sections that left her with a tummy, Cape Town mother Michelle felt frustrated that even the most intense workouts seemed to be ineffective. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos