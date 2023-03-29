Health & Sex

WATCH | Gogos kick out stereotypes on the soccer field

29 March 2023 - 11:00 By Reuters
Dephney Maake Mohlago from local side Vakhegula Vakhegula FC in action during the Grannies International Football Tournament (GIFT) 2023 at Nkowankowa Stadium, Tzaneen, on March 26 2023.
Dephney Maake Mohlago from local side Vakhegula Vakhegula FC in action during the Grannies International Football Tournament (GIFT) 2023 at Nkowankowa Stadium, Tzaneen, on March 26 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Alet Pretorius

Wearing blue tracksuits and waving their national flag, South Africa's Vakhegula Vakhegula soccer team jogged into the stadium to cheers before their first match against team USA.

It was the first day of the Grannies International Football Tournament in Limpopo and this team — like the others — was made up of women aged 55 and over. Vakhegula means “grandmothers” in the Tsonga language.

“At my age, I think if I was not in this sport I should have been confined to a wheelchair,” said 66-year-old striker Flora Baloi, who started playing in 2017 after suffering from severe arthritis.

Now she no longer needs medication as the exercise keeps her physically and mentally fit. When not practising with the team she likes watching soccer on TV with her husband and spending time with her five grandsons.

The tournament, nicknamed the Grannies Soccer World Cup, is the first of its kind hosted by Vakhegula Vakhegula. The team was formed in 2007 to improve the health of local women and it led to the creation of other granny teams across the country.

The four-day tournament will see at least 15 teams compete, from South Africa and countries including Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Teams have come from as far away as France and the US.

“We love it. It means so much to us. It's a community, it makes us healthy,” said US player Mo Kelly, 64.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Ivy Parked! Adidas ends partnership with Beyoncé — WSJ

Adidas has ended its fashion partnership with Beyoncé, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

'Creed III' star Jonathan Majors arrested in New York on assault charges

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City over the weekend on assault and harassment charges, leading to the US Army pulling new ...
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

Idris Elba, Sheryl Lee Ralph join US vice-president Harris in Ghana

US vice-president Kamala Harris surprised onlookers in Ghana when she stopped at a local recording studio joined by two famous actors.
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ivy Parked! Adidas ends partnership with Beyoncé — WSJ The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Gwyneth Paltrow describes moment of 2016 ski crash Lifestyle
  3. Five lucky couples tie the knot at Eastern Cape mass wedding Lifestyle
  4. Architecture that harks back to the future Home & Gardening
  5. How Zackie Achmat aims to ‘reclaim parliament’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Jubilation after Cilliers Brink wins executive mayor of Tshwane role
Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...