A healthier and happier you: Discovery Vitality upgrades rewards programme

Discovery Vitality, the global behaviour-change programme that helps people become more active, drive safely and spend responsibly, has announced the latest upgrades to its rewards programme.

“Vitality Active Rewards is now more personalised and next-level gamified, to help people become more active and healthier. We’re giving members more reasons to achieve their health and spending goals each week and get more rewards too,” says Dinesh Govender, CEO of Discovery Vitality.

Govender says the upgrade to the rewards programme is tech-centric, but simpler for users.

“The more you exercise, the better you drive and the more responsibly you spend, the more you get back — it has all been upgraded on the Discovery Bank app. What stays the same is that every Wednesday members can reveal Discovery Miles that they can spend on exciting rewards in the Vitality Mall. We’ve now personalised the rewards members can get.”

Here are the new rewards:

Weekly pharmacy, grocery or fuel spend paid back when revealing a p artner spend tile.

A r ewards multiplier when members achieve specific exercise streaks, starting from five consecutive goals.

Rest and rejuvenation after a 25-week streak. Members can take a r est week without breaking their goal streak or losing their game board play or instant reward.

A s neak peek at what's beneath a tile before members play their game board (so they can try for a richer reward if they want to).

Achieve exercise, drive or spend goals to reveal an activity tile and get the number of exercise, drive or money points you earned in the week back in Discovery Miles.

Reveal a tile to earn Discovery Miles based on how many Discovery products you have .

“We’ve given members more choice. Every time they achieve a goal, they will also be able to choose between an instant coffee and a donation to MoveToGive (the philanthropic platform to use rewards for charitable causes such as contributing to the Gift of the Givers) — or they can choose to play on the game board,” says Govender.

“This is now live on the Discovery Bank app. If members don’t have the app, they can simply download it and choose a banking suite (which also amplifies rewards) or a zero-fee Discovery account to unlock the amazing rewards. Members can also choose not to download the Discovery Bank app. Their Vitality Active Rewards experience will remain unchanged on their Discovery app.

“We can’t wait for members to start experiencing the upgraded version. We know this goes a long way in creating a healthier, happier society.”

The inside scoop for Discovery Vitality members:

The Vitality Money ring earn rate will be updated. Every R10 you spend with your Discovery Bank card gives you one spend point towards your goal. Maintain a minimum savings balance which is now tiered by your account type to achieve your weekly spend goal.

Vitality Drive 3.0 is simpler and more rewarding. You can now earn up to 3,000 Vitality Drive points each month with the new programme that rewards you for controllable driving behaviours. Your weekly drive goal will be updated to reflect the new drive points structure. You'll now get 60 drive points (instead of 25) every day. You can bank these towards reaching your personalised drive goal each week by driving well. Click here to learn more.

Access personal health goals (healthy food, health checks, medicine tracker and mental wellbeing) and the bonus game board plays for achieving all three goals will be removed.

The new exercise, drive and money tiles will replace the previous benefit that rewarded Discovery Miles for fitness and drive points each week — making it quick, easy and more rewarding to earn points back in Discovery Miles.

This article was sponsored by Discovery Vitality.