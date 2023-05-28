Wellbeing
International Masturbation Day has finally come — here’s why you should celebrate it
To mark the day, we spoke to Dr Gynae to find out more about the importance — and potential perils — of self-pleasure
28 May 2023 - 00:01
Of all the strange and amusing international days to celebrate annually, International Masturbation Day straddles both as one that promotes the right to self-pleasure, creates awareness around it and highlights its importance...
