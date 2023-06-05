Inspiring teen tennis player wins gold after life-saving heart transplant

Young tennis player Pedro Basson has shown remarkable tenacity after competing in the 2023 World Transplant Games in Perth, just a year after a life-saving heart transplant.

He won gold in the men's singles 18 to 30-year-old division and silver in the men's doubles.

How Pedro fell ill

Paul Basson, Pedro’s dad, says Pedro is a healthy, intelligent and active young man. "He plays tennis, table tennis, swims, cycles, surfs and hikes, and he's academically strong."

"It all started with a tennis tour, where he picked up the flu in October 2021. Then, there was a school tour where the children physically exerted themselves and Pedro got food and water poisoning. He came home spent and slept for 12 hours. When he woke up, his heart was racing, he was sweating and hot. The GP sent us straight to Netcare Linksfield Hospital."

Pedro had heart failure, tested positive for Covid-19, the coxsackievirus and a staphylococcus bacterial infection. The doctors did an echocardiogram, which showed myocarditis and cardiomyopathy (both conditions that affect the heart muscle and how it pumps blood). “I was in disbelief! We don't know what caused the condition," says Paul.

After 10 days, Pedro was transferred to a critical care unit at Netcare Milpark Hospital.

Pedro's fight for health

The bacterial infection responded well to intravenous medicine and doctors were hopeful that Pedro's heart would repair itself with support from various medicines. After more than three weeks in hospital, he was discharged, just in time for Christmas.