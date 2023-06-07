SA launches new blueprint for ending its biggest public health threats

The country’s fifth National Strategic Plan (NSP) for HIV, TB and STIs (2023-2028) was launched on World TB Day in March, following extensive consultations with organisations and people with disabilities, sex workers and the LGBTQI+ community, among others.

Known as The People’s NSP, the plan has one overarching goal – to remove the barriers to accessing services and treatments for HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and sexually transmitted diseases (STIs). It aims to ensure SA is on track to end these devastating epidemics, that affect millions of lives, as public health threats by 2030.

The SA National Aids Council (Sanac) believes that, with collaboration, this can be achieved. Our mandate has been to unite government entities, development partners, health workers, scientists and all South Africans to respond to the challenge.

Aligned with the government’s National Development Plan 2030, the People's NSP draws on in-depth reviews of the three epidemics in SA, as well as evidence-based interventions, international guidelines and global strategies.

SA is committed to the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – including ending HIV as a public health threat by 2030. The contribution of the NSP 2023-2028 is significant since it is the last one ahead of the 2030 deadline.

The NSP sets four critical goals:

Breaking down barriers to achieving HIV, TB and STIs outcomes; Maximising equitable and equal access to HIV, TB and STIs services and solutions; Building resilient systems for HIV, TB and STIs that are integrated into existing systems for health; and Social protection and pandemic response, and fully resourcing and sustaining an efficient NSP led by revitalised, inclusive and accountable institutions.

The plan targets the optimal implementation of high-impact HIV-prevention interventions to ensure SA meets its “95-95-95” targets: that 95% of people living with HIV should know their status; 95% of those diagnosed should be on treatment; and that 95% of those on treatment should be virally suppressed (with a viral load of less than 200 copies per millilitre of blood).

It also promotes HIV-prevention measures such as condom use, voluntary medical male circumcision and pre-exposure prophylaxis.

Importantly, this new blueprint for eradicating SA’s most prominent public health threats has a broadened scope.

It has responded to a call to include mental health services and social support, based on the strong link between HIV, TB, STIs, sexual and gender-based violence, human rights violations, inequalities and mental health.

Another new focus is viral hepatitis as a highly prevalent infection linked to HIV and STIs – 6.8% of adults in SA are infected with hepatitis B, and hepatitis C prevalence is high - particularly among those who inject drugs.