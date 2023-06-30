Health & Sex

Local podcast will empower you to spice things up between the sheets

Hosted by respected sexpert Catriona Boffard, 'Sexology' is an enlightening new podcast available exclusively to TimesLIVE subscribers

30 June 2023 - 08:56

It's time to join the sex-positive movement and you can start by listening to Sexology, an original four-part podcast hosted by Catriona Boffard, a respected clinical sexologist, psychotherapist and sexuality researcher.

Available exclusively to TimesLIVE subscribers as part of the brand's expanded entertainment offering, this local podcast is intended to empower you to improve your sex life. How? By opening the (bedroom) door to honest conversations about sexual behaviours, bedroom interests and bodily functions.

From kinks and fetishes to sexual pleasure, no topic is off limits for Boffard and her expert guests. They include intimacy relationship coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Dr Megan Martin, Dr Evelyn Moshokoa and counselling psychologists Avri Spilka and Chant Malan.

Expand your sexual awareness by listening to 'Sexology', a TimesLIVE original podcast.
Image: 123RF/peopleimages12

