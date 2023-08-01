Health & Sex

Don't let the winter chill kill your vibe, here are 5 ways to stay active in the cold

From winter festivals to picnics, we've got you covered on staying warm this winter

01 August 2023 - 14:30 By Staff Writer
Having a bite to eat at a local winter festival might be the trick for having fun this winter.
Image: Pixabay

Just because it's getting colder does not mean you have to have less fun and stay indoors. So get out of that onesie and give your electric blanket a break with these top tips from Shower to Shower brand manager Claire Bowen on a fresh approach to having fun this winter.

Botanical gardens and winter festivals

Winter doesn't mean the end of vibrant colours and floral wonders. Visit your local botanical gardens, which often host winter programmes like the annual Winter Wonders at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

Nature and urban photography

Grab your camera and explore nearby parks, the countryside, or the urban jungle, and capture the unique beauty of this chilly season. Embrace the challenge of capturing the play of light and shadows on icy surfaces or the vibrant hues of winter sunsets.

Cosy picnics

Picnics are not just for warm, sunny days. With a little preparation, you can enjoy a cosy outdoor feast even in winter. Pack a Thermos of hot chocolate, prepare hearty sandwiches or warm soups, and layer up with blankets and cushions. Find a picturesque spot in a picnic park such as the Walter Sisulu Botanical Garden or by a scenic lake, and revel in the simple pleasure of savouring delicious food amid the winter tranquillity.

Winter stargazing

Clear winter nights offer splendid opportunities for stargazing. Marvel at the glittering constellations, shooting stars and the moon illuminating the wintry sky. Consider bringing a telescope or a stargazing app to enhance your celestial exploration. Winter need not confine you indoors.

Show to shower.
Image: Supplied

Scenic hiking trail

Who says hiking is only for warm weather? Lace up your boots and explore the breathtaking beauty of winter landscapes.

With frost-kissed trees, misty beaches and clear blue skies, winter hiking offers a unique perspective on nature's wonders.

As you traverse the trails and breathe in the crisp winter air, it's essential to care for your skin and refresh after your outdoor adventure. Treat yourself to a revitalising shower with a nourishing body wash, like Fresh Escape from Shower to Shower.

