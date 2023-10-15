Going green in death: The rise of the natural burial
As part of a global push to be more eco-friendly, more people are taking their sustainable convictions to the grave — but conventional coffins are a non-no
15 October 2023 - 00:00
I’ve decided that I'd like to go to Europe to die. It turns out a green burial is much easier to do in that part of the world. Of course, my death is not something I wish for — or care to entertain — but I can picture myself eternally at peace in one of the wild meadows or tranquil woodlands of the natural cemeteries I’ve seen in pictures and virtual tours. Strangely, this thought gives me a sense of calm I haven't felt before when I’ve thought of the dreaded day that befalls us all...
