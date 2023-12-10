LIBRA
YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | December 10-16
What the stars have in store for you
Image: 123rf.com/rudzhan
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Just because someone told you never to retrace old steps doesn’t mean you can’t occasionally break the rules. In which case, a visit to the old office, roommate, lover, enemy, might prove far more useful than you imagined. Especially if you discover you’ve made the kinds of changes you were hoping for. No gloating allowed though. Growth of spirit rather than ego would be nice. Wednesday’s planetary shift will help with that.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Feeling wounded and pathetic? Not allowed. Scorpions, of all people, are forbidden to wallow. Why? Because you have the power to rise like a phoenix out of the ashes of misery and take flight. Besides, this is just one of those times sent by the universe to remind you how to spell ‘humility’. Try seeing each new day as an adventure. And for the next few weeks, trust those wonderful instincts. Your intellect is taking a short break. The old Scorpio magic, on the other hand, is just about to reveal itself.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
There’s more energy here than you know what to do with – even if it isn’t moving in the most useful direction. The result? You’re either running your own private marathon, or everyone else’s life. Both choices will bring drama unless you stand still and listen to what’s needed. Rule number one: don’t ‘help’ unless you’re asked. Number two: make a plan for each day until your boundaries are back in place. Tuesday’s Sagittarian new moon will give you a head start.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
You’re well aware of the need for change, and you’ve even set some ideas in motion. But you’ve reached a pothole you can’t get past. So, sit in it! Where does it say that you have to make constant progress? Obviously, there must be moments of appreciation and, hey, sheer indulgence. This is one of those. For now, make no plans – except for dinner – and be happy. Tuesday’s adventurous new moon will have a few ideas. No rush.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Since you’re not alone on the planet, sooner or later you’ll have to deal with the demands of others. Sure, it’s obvious you’re the one who invariably knows best. But if you can find it in your heart to indulge them for a change, you’ll be hugely pleased with the results. In fact, if you do it right, you’ll end the week with a team of loyal supporters. It’s just the ego that needs some discipline. From Wednesday, the planets will have plans of their own. Time to go with the flow.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Poignant memories are being created now. Remember to enjoy the moments as they happen. You have a knack of ignoring present joys in favour of past fears. Think instead about how to make yourself happy right now. And then share your thoughts with your love. If you don’t have one, find one at once. Tuesday’s new moon has a whole host of fabulous ideas. And Wednesday’s communication shift will help you trust yourself enough to implement them.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
A few minor drawbacks at work will need all your integrity to sort them out. Remember to take none of this personally. It has nothing to do with either your performance or your personality. However, if you do start sliding into one of your ‘nobody loves me’ slumps, take a moment to count your money. That, at least, brings happy news. Then use Tuesday’s exciting new moon to send you off on a new adventure. It’s time.
TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
More money always sounds good, but not when it comes with extra responsibility and longer hours. Make up your mind quickly. If you want to duck out, start packing during Tuesday’s new moon. Otherwise, resign yourself to growing up – just a teeny bit –and taking a new direction. And while you’re there, grab that upcoming business trip. It’ll give you few days breathing space during which you can write a list of desires. That way you’ll know what you’re aiming at.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
That heavy load is starting to slip from your shoulders. Just when you thought you were destined to be the family workhorse forever. Not so. Well, not for the next while. The universe is giving you some much-needed time to work on your flagging relationships and to rethink that blaming session you were having with your partner. Never mind whose fault it is. Ask yourself what your heart wants – after Wednesday.
CANCER
June 21 — Jul 22
There’s a feeling of stalemate around career and money. But for now this suits you just fine. Generally, you prefer a slower pace and this will give you time to rediscover your deepest desires. Spend time with family and friends. And use Tuesday’s powerful new moon to get your money in order. Wednesday brings the start of a three-week communication collapse. This is where you learn to trust your instincts – and theirs.
LEO
Jul 23 — Aug 22
A short break – even a day or two – can lend a different perspective. Try for some space during Tuesday’s new moon. And just because you’re in the mood to take a few wild risks, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t exercise some caution. There’s a fine line between inspiration and egomania and the universe is asking you to tread with care. Wednesday’s planetary shuffle helps you see your options differently. Pay attention. The results will be worth the wait.
VIRGO
Aug 23 — Sep 22
Money is unpredictable now and you don’t need to end up with a pile of bills, all strangely in your name. The trouble is the stress is getting to you, and the urge to splurge is always a fun way out. Try for some exercise instead. Or get a dog. And be kind to yourself until you’re feeling much stronger. Your planets are taking a short break from Wednesday. Ask Tuesday’s adventurous new moon for some directions.
Your Chart: Juliette Manaraj
You’re trying to do the right thing, but your rebellious streak keeps leading you down wicked side roads. You might as well accept it. You have an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other – and neither are going away. So, since your life is about to undergo a massive transformation, try choosing a path that keeps you both interested and solvent. And hold off on the emotional commitments until you’re absolutely sure you’re ready to make more effort than you’ve been making. If your love life is working, hang on for dear life. Alternatively, find somewhere useful for your excess energies to spread themselves. You’re wondering how you’d like to spend the rest of your life. And since you’re not the type to relish retirement, you’re investigating every alternative. Interestingly, you could make more money during the next few years than you’ve made in the past decade. Just be willing to explore, experiment, learn and take advice from every source. That stubborn streak won’t help you at all now. Use the next few weeks to find some new friends – the kind you can intuitively understand. And then, get ready to share those brilliant ideas. A new adventure is just beginning.
Want your chart read? E-mail Linda Shaw at onasklindashaw@mweb.co.za
