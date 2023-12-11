Health & Sex

FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine sets you up for the season

In this edition we catch up with former Proteas captain AB de Villiers, focus on mental health and offer tips for wound care, and oral and bone health

11 December 2023 - 10:22
A holistic approach to health takes in your mental and physical wellbeing.
Image: Sunday Times/123RF/Klenova

In this issue of Healthy Times we discuss the different kinds of available screening for breast cancer and our experts share what you need to know to take care of wounds at home.

We delve into oral and bone health, including tips to fight dental erosion in youngsters. Osteoporosis is not unique to the elderly, and our experts say that we should all pay more attention to bone health before it’s too late, especially if you’re a woman.

Pharmacists expand on the effects of energy drinks and general caffeine consumption to help parents make informed choices about the health of their children.

We also take an in-depth look at what to do when someone we know is finding it hard to cope mentally, how to offer help, and the signs we should look out for if the person is at risk of self-harm.  

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

