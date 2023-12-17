5 ways to hang up your hangover
The best ways to deal with your post-indulgence misery
Although there's no failsafe way to deal with hangovers, you can mitigate the pain and misery to some extent. The three-in-one punishment for having the extra tequila (that lead to four tequilas and some unforgettable behaviour, though you can't remember what it was) consists of dehydration, hormone dysfunction and a run-down immune system. This in turn leads to a pounding head, nausea, dizziness and sometimes indigestion, with a little indignation thrown in for good measure. Just when you're wailing, "Why do I poison myself like this?" and the classic rejoinder, "I'm never drinking again" - remember there are things you can do to take the pain away. However, these don't include a Bloody Mary with extra Tabasco...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.