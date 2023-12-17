Health & Sex

5 ways to hang up your hangover

The best ways to deal with your post-indulgence misery

17 December 2023 - 00:00
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor

Although there's no failsafe way to deal with hangovers, you can mitigate the pain and misery to some extent. The three-in-one punishment for having the extra tequila (that lead to four tequilas and some unforgettable behaviour, though you can't remember what it was) consists of dehydration, hormone dysfunction and a run-down immune system. This in turn  leads to a pounding head, nausea, dizziness and sometimes indigestion, with a little indignation thrown in for good measure. Just when you're wailing, "Why do I poison myself like this?" and the classic rejoinder, "I'm never drinking again" - remember there are things you can do to take the pain away. However, these  don't include a Bloody Mary with extra Tabasco...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 5 ways to hang up your hangover Health & Sex
  2. Exploring Mauritius, from its harsh history to its cushy resorts Travel
  3. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  4. ‘May December’: an intriguing tale of transgression Lifestyle
  5. Booze without the binge Health & Sex

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...