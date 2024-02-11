The ties that bind: why shibari is more than a Japanese rope trick

‘Get knotted’ can be a term of abuse, but for those into the Japanese practice of shibari rope-trussing, it’s an invitation to a sensual connection

Valentine’s Day has us all thinking about love and connection, but there are some unusual practices out there that might just spice things up for you and your partner. If you consider yourself an aficionado of kink, odds are you have heard of — or may even practise — shibari. But if your foray into the world of rope and bondage doesn’t extend beyond an ill-advised dive into the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy circa 2015, consider this your introduction...