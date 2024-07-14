Your Weekly Stars July 15-21

CANCER
June 21 — July 22
If you’re experimenting with your investments, expect some good news. And when the goodies arrive say thanks and accept. Make a point of pitching up for every appointment. This is one of those “right place, right time: weeks. But if you’re languishing on someone’s couch, the right place is likely to be elsewhere. Decide how many changes you’re willing to make — and take a step.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
New moneymaking opportunities are already on their way. And the more important people in your life are keen to join you in any new venture. Think carefully before turning them down. This could be a very good move. The drama at home is simply there to distract you. Pay no attention. O It’s time to explore your creative side. Anything to bring out your inner goddess. Yes, guys too.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Are people suddenly remarking at how different you look? Do you feel the inner glow of one who’s been to the edge and peered over? Make the most of this. You’ll soon be wanting more than you’ve had. Take care now. Not everyone sees things the way you do. Leadership is part of your life plan. Find some people to mentor.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
If you’re looking for a new love, expect to find it in places that inspire your spiritual side. If you’re already involved, arrange a vacation with the lover, preferably far from home. Think first about what you really want in a relationship. This could turn into the most romantic time of your life. If all else fails, find ways to fall in love with yourself.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Letting go of old memories, hideous outfits and ancient thinking, is a wonderful way of easing yourself into greater comfort. You're probably wondering who you really are. This week could bring an affectionate offer of help. This is no time for that stubborn independence. Let the planets do their thing with your career. You’ll be thrilled with the results.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
How do you really feel about your career? Is there something you can do to improve your professional status? All it takes is a decision followed by purposeful action. You might just want to improve your skills — or emigrate. The planets are with you. Make this week about you. Happiness with yourself is always the first step to success.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Relax. Invite everyone over. The workload picks up later in the month. Use this week to make new friends — maybe even fall in love. Don’t lend anyone money, no matter how tragic their story. If you have it to give, do so and forget about it. But don’t let anyone abuse your generous nature. Also, keep your secrets to yourself.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
How about this for a delightful package? We've got inspirational travel, new friendships and a spark of unexpected romance. If you're already involved, try seeing your love differently — and reinventing your relationship. Trust those instincts. Your health could use an occasional tweak. J Be kind to yourself. You’re the most important person in your life.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Isn’t it a relief to be around people you can respect? Suddenly you have mentors and helpers as you learn a little more about yourself every day. You’re even becoming a mentor for others. Spread yourself carefully. Saturday’s planets swoop in with career news — provided you’re willing to adapt a little. You don’t always have to be right. The occasional mistake could be the direction finder you’re after.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Just because you’re learning to behave better around finances, doesn’t mean you can’t have the occasional splurge. This week’s planets are lifting your bank balance to a new level as your fabulous talents find an appreciative new audience. You don’t have to be perfect to be superb. You just have to be you!
TAURUS
20 APRIL — 20 MAY
All you can see is the competition. Look a little closer, and you may find the only person you're competing with is yourself. Look for ways to appreciate yourself more. It always helps to know your enemies, so you can help them move on. Or even change sides. Besides, this week is about fun. Make sure you have some.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
That superbly incisive mind is already buzzing louder and faster than anyone else’s. Focus is all that’s needed now — coupled with a willingness to let the energies flow as they will. Controlling the flow will only limit your creative powers. Make decisions about what you want. Your only real problem will be how to choose from so many fantastic options.
Your Weekly Stars July 15-21
See what the stars have in store for you
Image: 123RF/kudryashka
Jane Blackwell, February 3 1945
London, 3.35am
Sun sign: Aquarius
Moon sign: Libra
Rising sign: Sagittarius
It must have been difficult growing up in a time when women were expected to be obedient. So what did you do? Study? Travel? Save the whales? Shock the family with your madness? Or did you try your best to conform — and spend your time searching for an identity? Can’t have been easy. You’ve reached the stage where you can throw on your purple hat and be whoever you want to be.
For you, this is a year of personal growth and spiritual discovery. You’re still fascinating enough to attract attention — and certainly intelligent enough to come up with a plan. The snag is that there is still enough of the latent martyr within, to have you believing you don’t deserve to be happy. Here’s your chance to put all baggage down — and set fire to it. This is your moment for a big adventure. Don’t miss it.
Want your chart read? asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
