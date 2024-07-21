Your weekly stars July 22-28

CANCER
June 21 — July 22
If you’re looking for love, stop looking. This time it’s the biggie, provided, you’re willing to allow yourself to be vulnerable. You, as usual, want a list of affidavits before you’ll open the door to potential pain. Which means, unless you wise up, you could miss a great opportunity. One thing though. Keep your money separate. It complicates things. For once, trust everyone. Today’s full moon will put you on the right track.
LEO
July 23 —August 22
Happy, happy, happy. Everything’s going right for you, and you’re having a ball. Even so, there’s a chance of over-expansive behaviour and lunatic moves. Which means this is definitely not the time to buy that wow gadget you “can’t live without”. Nor is it the time to assume you know what everyone’s thinking, and make decisions for them. It is, however, time for harmless fun, even to rediscover your childhood. Make a wish on today’s full moon.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Lighting candles in every room? Seeing shapes in the shadows? Getting up at dawn to greet the full moon? Explore it all. Your spiritual energies are searching for a new kind of truth, the kind that finally brings peace. You’re experimenting, and if everyone thinks you’ve lost your marbles, so much the better. You’re far too busy discovering how much your state of mind reflects your level of success. You’re very keen on success. Good for you.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
Wondering whether you’d like to become a nun? Nuns are far less common than they used to be. Besides, what you’re really looking for is a little peace and quiet. Take a break. Opportunities for travel and adventure are there if you’re looking. Alternatively, how about a few days at a health spa? Don’t worry about the career. It’ll still be there when you get back. Meanwhile, read, breathe, remember how it felt to relax. Today’s full moon will take care of the rest.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
For once your love life is flowing smoothly. Don’t question it. Don’t initiate boring power games to assert your authority. Don’t ask yourself whether you’re missing something devious and underhand. It’s all fine. This is your week to learn about trust, as in can you trust yourself to attract the perfect relationships/opportunities/adventures? If you’re always looking over your shoulder, you’ll miss what’s ahead. This is a fabulous week. Start with a new hairdo. Tell yourself how gorgeous you are.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
It’s a week for subtle changes and fascinating energy shifts. You’ll start slowly, with another look at your personal fears and delights. The love planet is offering commitment and loads of passion. The style planet suggests a personal make-over or at least a health check. You might meet a new love in the doctor’s office. The luck planets offer exploration and expansion. The career planets can drown in the ocean for all you care. Practical concerns are not for you. Not this week. Today’s full moon is about magic. Wave that wand.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Finances improve as business and partnership opportunities take you by surprise. You’ve got your head on straight, and your ideas are leaning towards the brilliant. Pay attention to dreams and instincts. Write everything down, and keep writing until a pattern emerges. When in doubt, ask your friends. There are plenty about. While you wait for your moment, accept every invitation. There’s fun to be had, and you’ve almost forgotten how.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
You’re looking fabulous. There’s an inner glow, exhaling good vibes wherever you go. Finances are up, and brilliant ideas flowingh. Mostly you’re in the mood to indulge. For some the fertility/creativity energies are so powerful, you’re falling pregnant or giving birth. It’s a great week. Relish every moment. Today’s full moon is asking for a dash of clarity and spoonful of gratitude. That aside, it’s all systems go.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
After so much effort for so long, the burdens no longer feel like burdens. Even so, you can put some down. For the first time in ages, you can have a good laugh. Consider yourself tested and graduated. After you’ve taken a well-deserved break, have another look at your money. There’s pots of it out there. If you stay vaguely sensible, you’ll be able to get your hands on some. Ask today’s full moon for help.
ARIES
March 21 —April 19
Friendships are being tested as everyone you know demands all your time. As long as you’re honest, and sensitive, you’ll end the week with more friends than you started. Meanwhile, you’re keen to expand your skills so enrol in courses and climb aboard whatever vehicle is going somewhere new. It’s a week for adventure and wild abandon. Make choices under today’s full moon. Then act. The universe always applauds action.
TAURUS
20 APRIL — MAY 20
Get a grip. Just when things are going so wonderfully well, you choose to get an attack of jealousy, which is usually reserved for the moments when your life is in tatters and your career is falling apart. You do not start panicking about the whereabouts of your loved one when money is rolling in, career hurdles are being swept aside and everyone loves you. Calm down. Life is exactly as it should be.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Getting a little demanding in the love life ? That’s okay, as long as you make sure in advance the lover is enjoying your peculiar games as much as you are. Try to maintain a sense of humour about this. Passion is not about who is winning. The idea is to share an experience, not unearth the leader. Take a moment to clarify your feelings. Mixed messages can mess up your life too. Today’s full moon is testing you.
Your Chart
Gloria Akilu (June 30 1991, Johannesburg, 1pm)
Sun sign: Cancer
Moon sign: Aquarius
Rising Sign: Libra
So much of your life has been centred around home and family that you’re reluctant to leave your place of safety. Your wild Aquarian energy is longing for an adventure. The planets, meanwhile, are pushing you towards maturity. Hesitation is met with interesting opportunities, and further hesitation is met with a smack on the head. It’s time to move on with your life. If you’ve never felt more alone, so much the better. You’re beginning to make your own choices, but only after you’ve spent enough time with yourself to know what you want. Love is available, but confusing. Study and further learning are essential. Useful/interesting work will come when you’re ready. Stop sabotaging your progress. You’re not fooling anyone. Fear is boring. Life is supposed to be an adventure.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
Your weekly stars July 22-28
What the stars have in store for you
Image: tayla de beer
