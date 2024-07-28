Your weekly stars July 29 - August 3

LEO
July 23 – August 22
Is anybody listening? Has anyone out there heard a single word you’ve said? They will after Wednesday. In fact, if you were hoping for a larger audience, now’s your chance to book that stadium. Don’t think you’re alone either. The planets of expansion and support are awakening your network and bringing home the team. Suddenly you have friends. Real friends. Let them help you. It’s not so easy to succeed on your own.
VIRGO
August 23 – September 22
Last month’s unfinished business has come back for a rematch. Think carefully before making your decisions though or you could end up with the short straw yet again. Work out exactly what you want beforehand – and stick to your script. Financially, meanwhile, you might want to think about a new partnership. Well planned, it could bring in the zillions you hoped for. Take it one bite at a time. There’s no rush this time.
LIBRA
September 23 – October 22
Something wonderful is happening to your friendships as you find ways to make a small difference in your community. Quiet persistence is what’s needed here. Keep your expectations to a minimum, though. Disappointments never arise if you’re willing to take whatever comes. Meanwhile, at work, try for team successes. Personal ambition takes over later on. For now, work with gratitude and courage. You have plenty of both.
SCORPIO
October 23 – November 21
It’s clear-out time. There’s too much baggage lying around, and it’s weighing you down. Start by getting rid of old clothes and junk you haven’t used in a while. Then move on to your psyche and do the same. After all, you don’t want ancient clutter to get in the way of this week’s fabulous social opportunities. Friends and romance are waiting. Don’t let them think you’re not interested. Because you are!
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 – 21 December
You need all your self-respect now. Each morning before you face the day, gaze adoringly in the mirror and remind yourself how fabulous you are. If not, you might start believing all the cretins out there who think you have to lose if they are to gain. In which case, you might be wise to cut them loose altogether. Trust yourself to make good choices. If it doesn’t feel right, say “no”. But if there are contracts to sign, do it now. Your instincts are at their peak.
CAPRICORN
December 22 – January 19
Unresolved leftovers are causing tension at work. But no, this is not the time to fly off the handle. Deal tolerantly with the issues at hand, while slowly increasing your own productivity. You may feel pressurised into making quick decisions. Pay no attention. Rash judgements are exactly what you don’t need. Work on releasing frustrations by redecorating your home in gentle colours. You’ll see. It’ll calm you nicely.
AQUARIUS
January 20 – February 18)
Those ridiculous power struggles are back, shoving you into a corner of your own making. Come now, you know better than this. You are, after all, the one with more personal courage than anyone you know. And while you’re dwelling on that, make space for the unveiling of secrets – and a wild weekend. Find someone – or something - to take care of. Interesting new career options will manifest from a change in focus. Flexibility is the key.
PISCES
February 19 – March 20
So you’ve been carrying all the responsibility for a relationship that would otherwise be falling apart? Well, good for you. This is not a good time to start scoring points. The important question is, how much are you prepared to give to ensure your relationship lasts? Of course, the question is being complicated by your own personal [temporary] loss of direction. Take it slowly. And gently. And find someone to listen to you for a change.
ARIES
March 21 – April 19
There’s money coming! And the source could be surprising – friends, family, even a promotion. Whatever the deal, grab it and say “thank you”. No need to question your luck this time. Instead, focus that considerable energy on a tottering love life. Storms are brewing and your arrogance is clouding the issue. Pay attention to whatever is being said. There’s the tiniest possibility that you might actually be wrong this time!
TAURUS
20 APRIL – 20 MAY
The finances are complicated, though the potentials are fantastic. But it’s vital you keep a cool head. And yes, there’ll be delays and you’ll feel as though someone’s deliberately blocking your path. Work on developing some patience until you find a workable investment. And don’t sign anything until you’re absolutely sure what you’re in for. Don’t look so nervous, either. You’re really good at this.
GEMINI
May 21 – June 20
Gorgeous little creature, aren’t you? And no, that’s not nearly as condescending as it sounds. The planets of desire and sexual heat are breathing in your ear, attracting admirers like moths. Even better is that your confidence is bubbling as your energy begins to glow. And sure, the odd flaw in your love life may force you into some painful decisions. But otherwise, life is moving along smoothly. Enjoy the moments.
CANCER
June 21 – July 22
What a charming little sausage you are! And right now, you don’t even have to try. Love and flirtations are hunting you down. And the weird thing is, you’re [temporarily] running for your life. Better check your motives before making any wild decisions. And yes, love is what you want! Meanwhile, how about focusing on finance? This is a great week for investments as a fabulous new opportunity comes your way. Take a chance.
Your Chart
Gloria Acton (3 August 1974, Cape Town, 5.30am)
Sun sign: Leo
Moon sign: Aquarius
Rising Sign: Cancer
Love is bound to be complicated with your mad energies. The Cancer wants security in a homey nest, the Aquarius wants freedom and adventure, and Leo wants glamour and attention. So if you really want love, design your life so there’s an open space whenever you need it. If you don’t, you’ll find yourself making excuses to be alone.
Since you’re at the beginning of an important new cycle, you’ll have time to redesign your life. And sure, the next few years will be confusing – to say the least. But with your fantastic intellect, you’ll find imaginative ways to peer through the fog and rethink your dreams. Just because other people — your family in particular — have their own plans for you, doesn’t mean you have to follow their lead.
One of your life purposes is to bring change to old, tired traditions. Trust yourself to be brilliant. Ask yourself what you really want. You’re just in time to find out.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
Your weekly stars July 29 - August 3
See what the stars have in store for you
Image: 123RF/tutsi925
LEO
July 23 – August 22
Is anybody listening? Has anyone out there heard a single word you’ve said? They will after Wednesday. In fact, if you were hoping for a larger audience, now’s your chance to book that stadium. Don’t think you’re alone either. The planets of expansion and support are awakening your network and bringing home the team. Suddenly you have friends. Real friends. Let them help you. It’s not so easy to succeed on your own.
VIRGO
August 23 – September 22
Last month’s unfinished business has come back for a rematch. Think carefully before making your decisions though or you could end up with the short straw yet again. Work out exactly what you want beforehand – and stick to your script. Financially, meanwhile, you might want to think about a new partnership. Well planned, it could bring in the zillions you hoped for. Take it one bite at a time. There’s no rush this time.
LIBRA
September 23 – October 22
Something wonderful is happening to your friendships as you find ways to make a small difference in your community. Quiet persistence is what’s needed here. Keep your expectations to a minimum, though. Disappointments never arise if you’re willing to take whatever comes. Meanwhile, at work, try for team successes. Personal ambition takes over later on. For now, work with gratitude and courage. You have plenty of both.
SCORPIO
October 23 – November 21
It’s clear-out time. There’s too much baggage lying around, and it’s weighing you down. Start by getting rid of old clothes and junk you haven’t used in a while. Then move on to your psyche and do the same. After all, you don’t want ancient clutter to get in the way of this week’s fabulous social opportunities. Friends and romance are waiting. Don’t let them think you’re not interested. Because you are!
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 – 21 December
You need all your self-respect now. Each morning before you face the day, gaze adoringly in the mirror and remind yourself how fabulous you are. If not, you might start believing all the cretins out there who think you have to lose if they are to gain. In which case, you might be wise to cut them loose altogether. Trust yourself to make good choices. If it doesn’t feel right, say “no”. But if there are contracts to sign, do it now. Your instincts are at their peak.
CAPRICORN
December 22 – January 19
Unresolved leftovers are causing tension at work. But no, this is not the time to fly off the handle. Deal tolerantly with the issues at hand, while slowly increasing your own productivity. You may feel pressurised into making quick decisions. Pay no attention. Rash judgements are exactly what you don’t need. Work on releasing frustrations by redecorating your home in gentle colours. You’ll see. It’ll calm you nicely.
AQUARIUS
January 20 – February 18)
Those ridiculous power struggles are back, shoving you into a corner of your own making. Come now, you know better than this. You are, after all, the one with more personal courage than anyone you know. And while you’re dwelling on that, make space for the unveiling of secrets – and a wild weekend. Find someone – or something - to take care of. Interesting new career options will manifest from a change in focus. Flexibility is the key.
PISCES
February 19 – March 20
So you’ve been carrying all the responsibility for a relationship that would otherwise be falling apart? Well, good for you. This is not a good time to start scoring points. The important question is, how much are you prepared to give to ensure your relationship lasts? Of course, the question is being complicated by your own personal [temporary] loss of direction. Take it slowly. And gently. And find someone to listen to you for a change.
ARIES
March 21 – April 19
There’s money coming! And the source could be surprising – friends, family, even a promotion. Whatever the deal, grab it and say “thank you”. No need to question your luck this time. Instead, focus that considerable energy on a tottering love life. Storms are brewing and your arrogance is clouding the issue. Pay attention to whatever is being said. There’s the tiniest possibility that you might actually be wrong this time!
TAURUS
20 APRIL – 20 MAY
The finances are complicated, though the potentials are fantastic. But it’s vital you keep a cool head. And yes, there’ll be delays and you’ll feel as though someone’s deliberately blocking your path. Work on developing some patience until you find a workable investment. And don’t sign anything until you’re absolutely sure what you’re in for. Don’t look so nervous, either. You’re really good at this.
GEMINI
May 21 – June 20
Gorgeous little creature, aren’t you? And no, that’s not nearly as condescending as it sounds. The planets of desire and sexual heat are breathing in your ear, attracting admirers like moths. Even better is that your confidence is bubbling as your energy begins to glow. And sure, the odd flaw in your love life may force you into some painful decisions. But otherwise, life is moving along smoothly. Enjoy the moments.
CANCER
June 21 – July 22
What a charming little sausage you are! And right now, you don’t even have to try. Love and flirtations are hunting you down. And the weird thing is, you’re [temporarily] running for your life. Better check your motives before making any wild decisions. And yes, love is what you want! Meanwhile, how about focusing on finance? This is a great week for investments as a fabulous new opportunity comes your way. Take a chance.
Your Chart
Gloria Acton (3 August 1974, Cape Town, 5.30am)
Sun sign: Leo
Moon sign: Aquarius
Rising Sign: Cancer
Love is bound to be complicated with your mad energies. The Cancer wants security in a homey nest, the Aquarius wants freedom and adventure, and Leo wants glamour and attention. So if you really want love, design your life so there’s an open space whenever you need it. If you don’t, you’ll find yourself making excuses to be alone.
Since you’re at the beginning of an important new cycle, you’ll have time to redesign your life. And sure, the next few years will be confusing – to say the least. But with your fantastic intellect, you’ll find imaginative ways to peer through the fog and rethink your dreams. Just because other people — your family in particular — have their own plans for you, doesn’t mean you have to follow their lead.
One of your life purposes is to bring change to old, tired traditions. Trust yourself to be brilliant. Ask yourself what you really want. You’re just in time to find out.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Your weekly stars July 22-28
The good, the bad and the confusing: understanding the two-pot system
Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos