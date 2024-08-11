YOUR WEEKLY STARS August 12-18

LEO
July 23 — August 22
Travel plans and important meetings could be delayed. You might even be blamed for the problems. No need to take this lying down. Just take whatever action you can and tell the others to fix their own problems. Don’t sign any contracts yet. Manage all that and you’ll end the week feeling pleased with yourself.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
This is a great time for you — even though the planets have gone bananas and you’re convinced you’re starting to lose the plot. Prepare for fantastic offers, bundles of unexpected cash and new friends. Love, of course, still needs work — but that’s only because you’re not paying close attention. Without really trying, you could become more desirable and more charming.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
The planets are wonky, and your career has taken a backward step. So take care at work and refrain from opening that big mouth. It’s true that caution won’t be easy now, since the pace is stepping up. Just remind yourself to keep your nose out of other's business and your opinions to yourself. Aside from that there’s nothing to do except maintain the status quo. Until September.
SCORPIO
October 23 — Nov 21
Yet another career challenge is what you’re after. Even so, if you wish, create drama at work — which will leave you feeling bereft and abused. Or you could sort out your motives, and emerge triumphant and elevated. It all depends how much suffering you want to endure. And yes, even though the planets are making some very strange moves, you do have a choice.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — 21 December
If you get sick, lie down. Your body needs a rest, and this is the only way it knows how to get it. Besides, the more you’re out in public, the more havoc you’re bound to cause. So save your relationships, and keep your mouth shut. While the planets are as peculiar as they are, try not to leave the house. One note of cheer: an ancient wish is making its own arrangements as you sulk.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
It’s not that you’re bossy. It’s just that everyone would be a lot happier if they did things your way. The only snag with this philosophy is that you’d really like to be popular too. Your status and career are at an all-time high — but the planets are swooping in with a selection of surprising options. Make friends with the people who are on your side. You’ll soon need their help. Be grateful.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Impulsive spending on absurd items is a bad idea. Your budget is taking strain and any extra burdens could send it toppling off a cliff. Instead, use this week to discover new ways of acquiring money. So put on a suit, and flash that charming smile. Your special form of genius is needed now.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Just because everyone else has become vague and directionless, doesn’t mean you should join them. It’s time for you to work alone. Until early September, expect nothing and rely on nobody. And use this week’s planetary madness to put down any luggage you no longer need. Now, about that love life. If you have something to say, write it down, wait a few hours, and read it again. Impulsive madness is not your friend now.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Anything you’ve been dying to get rid of, is gone. Your only job is to remind yourself not to go rummaging in the dirt to fetch it back. Still, you’ll have your hands full tying up loose ends and finalising deals. Unless you’re worming your way out of them before they blow up. Best plan? Put your ego down and trust those instincts.
TAURUS
20 APRIL — 20 MAY
The communication planet is taking a well-earned break, leaving you with your mouth hanging open and very little to say. You have two options. The dilly one would be to force the issue. The brighter route might be to give the intellect a rest and tune in to your intuitive side. Light a candle and sit quietly as you wait for cosmic instructions. You’ll be amazed at what’s going on inside that head of yours.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Your communication network has gone bonkers again. Take nothing for granted and tell no-one your secrets. The good news is that your intuitive powers are being unleashed — allowing you access to hidden truths and the mysteries of the universe. By September, your world will be a much simpler. Focus on saving your relationships from your lunacy.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
You’re so stressed you don’t think you can get through another day? So what are you going to do about it? Push yourself to the point of collapse? Or remind yourself that you deserve happiness and leisure. Try delegation. You might discover that there are people willing to help you. The idea is never to make yourself indispensable. That serves no-one.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS August 12-18
See what the stars have in store for you
Mathew Piesang, March 13 1977
Mafeteng, Lesotho, 8.30am
Sun sign: Pisces
Moon sign: Capricorn
Rising sign: Aries
You can’t have had an easy life. You virtually had to raise yourself, growing up far too quickly, and with far too little guidance. Addiction and depression will have followed you — something you’ll always have to watch for. And then there’s that low self-esteem thing, often demonstrated by flashes of rage and even violence. You’re a complicated guy, and will have to work hard to make the most of your life. The upside is that you’re creative, intuitive and often astonishingly psychic. You have a natural empathy which helps you read and understand people and situations around you. If you can find outlets for your many natural talents, you’ll have a wonderful life — but never an easy one. This year brings huge changes — to job, relationships, family status, finances. Use the energies well, and you’ll triumph in ways you never thought possible. But you’ll have to pay much closer attention.
