YOUR WEEKLY STARS | October 7-14

LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
This is one of those mad weeks full of changes — some frustrating, some diverting. But either way, don’t expect people to keep their promises, stick to their plans or travel in the same direction you’re going. And most importantly, don’t take any of this personally. Besides, by the middle of next week, you’ll be much more grateful than annoyed. Plan your reaction time with care. This is not the moment to sacrifice friendships. Not even one.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 22
Just because you’re managing to look as placid as a swan doesn’t mean you’re not paddling furiously beneath the waves. There’s a lot happening behind the scenes, and not all of it is your doing. A hidden drama suddenly pops up this week, showing off a few of your secrets. And no, there’s not much you can do about it, really — except keep on paddling. Besides, nothing stays secret forever. And people could learn such a lot from you. Stop hiding your light!
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
There’s money for you. Thrown in with a kilogram of fun, wild flirtation and some very interesting career prospects. But mostly your week is about bucks. Fortunately, that extraordinary enthusiasm you’re so noted for has kicked in — attracting admirers and helpers determined to get you where you’re going. Let them. In fact, look around for a couple of partners to join your cause. You’re not the type to handle admin. Find someone who actually enjoys it.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Your health is calling. And since bodily drama is your favourite entertainment (after saving the nation), you’re in for a fascinating week. A small amount of discipline is all that’s needed to show extraordinary results by new year. Besides, you’ll need your strength for what’s about to become a fascinating career opportunity. Look around you — and pay attention. You might even find a way to combine money and romance in one delightful package!
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
It’s your week off, to do with it as you please. You’re in the perfect state to count your blessings — on fingers and toes. Relish this feeling — and pay attention to the details. They’ll remind you that your “reality” is simply an extension of your perception. Because right now, not even the arrival of the storm troopers could dampen your mood. So how about a trip? Before the energy wears off. Find someone fun to share with.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Bubbling undercurrents are making your world look unfamiliar and scary. So listen carefully: this is your stuff and yours alone. NOW’s the time to explore your secret fears. And hang in there — because, before you know it, a completely new energy will bring back all your strength. Meanwhile, be honest about your feelings. And ask for help. By November, you’ll understand what the drama was about. And you’ll almost be glad it happened.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Anything holding you back suddenly jumps out of the way to let you past. And you’ve never been more terrified in your life. Right, so now that you have no-one to blame, ask yourself (once again) what you really want. And no, getting your wish does not rule out the other options. It simply focuses you for the next round. Remember, you need more than one plan at a time to keep you interested. So, for now, go ahead and jump. See where it takes you.
TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
Good causes are wonderful — but not when they work against your cause. The truth is, you’re not very good at being a revolutionary. You care too much what people think. So how about working within the system — using your inimitable charm to seduce the folks into your camp? From now, that will be a whole lot easier to do. Meanwhile, look out for new work options. There are some really interesting projects on the horizon. More money too.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Hanging on to every cent feels like the right way to go. But it’s not. Remind yourself that money is an energy — and it dies when tied down. Energy needs to flow, and generosity is part of that flow. So if you want your money to increase, invest it. Spend some too, if you like — but whatever you do with the greenbacks, remind yourself daily that you deserve the very best and that you will always be taken care of. You will, you know. The universe is on your side.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
This is not a great time to start baiting the family about its beliefs. Much as you love an argument, now is not the moment. Instead, how about organising a party and inviting every relative you can think of. You might meet someone who brings the old spark back. Watch the wallet, though. You’re buying things just to please someone else — bad idea. Besides, your plans are about to change. You’ll need your money to explore your options.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
That fabulously creative project could use some reworking. But only during office hours. Your health is reacting badly to stress and overwork. If you give yourself a moment, you’ll find there are some fascinating new friends out there ... great news since your love life is in a momentary slump. Better do some honest talking if you want to hang on to what you’ve got. Take a few days — and ask yourself about your endgame. You, of all people, need to know the plan.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
You need to sort out your priorities. And don’t argue. You know how easily you can glide into martyrdom — convincing yourself you have no alternative but to work yourself to death. This is simply not true. After all, there are people who make millions standing around hitting golf balls. So find your special talents — of which there are many — and develop them. You’ve forgotten how extraordinary you truly are.
Your Chart
Bethwell Xiviti (10/03/87, Lillydale, Mpumalanga, 10am)
Sun sign: Pisces
Moon sign: Cancer
Rising Sign: Taurus
Such a sensitive, caring soul. Thank heavens for that practical, sensible Taurus personality or you’d be handing out your possessions on street corners. As it is, you have the empathy and skills of a superb leader. You look after the people in your care, and you help direct them as best you can. You’re not so generous with yourself, though, are you? You have a hidden temper that sneaks out at inconvenient moments, leaving you mortified and confused at your unexpected loss of control. Not to worry, though. You’re generally a lucky soul — often finding yourself in much healthier destinations than you expected. Even so, it’s time to start paying closer attention. The next few years will be life-changing — in every way. Your career should take off early next year, provided you know where you want to be. If you’re sitting around waiting to see what happens, you’ll still be waiting this time next year. Your main relationships are currently strained, and you’re wondering whether they can be maintained. Use your fabulous intuition to decide. Money should improve soon. But it’s holding on to it that presents problems. Get some help with money management while there’s still time. And whenever you can, expand your skills. You can never have too many of those.
Want your chart read?
E-mail Linda Shaw at
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
YOUR WEEKLY STARS | October 7-14
See what the stars have in store for you
Image: 123RF/captainvector
YOUR WEEKLY STARS | September 30 - October 7
