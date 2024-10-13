Health & Sex

YOUR WEEKLY STARS October 14-20

See what the stars have in store for you

13 October 2024 - 00:00
Linda Shaw Columnist

LIBRA ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Has Beyoncé finally blown her cover? Lifestyle
  2. Chris Brown tour bruises GBV sensitivities Lifestyle
  3. Ketamine: wonder drug or risky trend? Health & Sex
  4. Country road leads to Cape Town Lifestyle
  5. Esther Mahlangu mural on display in London Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix
A hip-hop legacy | Brasse Vannie Kaap | Showmax Originals