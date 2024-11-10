Ride the tide vibe
Swimming in tidal pools - or simply immersing yourself in their icy waters - offers physical and mental health benefits, along with joie de vivre
10 November 2024 - 00:00
Tidal pools are so much a part of Cape Town that on any given morning, rain or shine, winter or summer, swimmers or cold water immersion fundis submerge themselves in the revitalising icy waters while the rest of the city's population drives by, heading to work or school along seaside roads through spots such as Camp's Bay, Clifton and Kalk Bay...
