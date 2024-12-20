Haleon SA champions self-care as a critical health solution

Globally, self-care has become synonymous with pampering and luxury. Macelle Erasmus, head of Expert at Haleon SA, calls for a shift in perspective — one that recognises self-care as a critical pillar of SA’s healthcare system.

The World Health Organization refers to self-care as “the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health and cope with illness and disability with or without the support of a health worker”.

“Self-care is as wide-ranging as it is empowering for both individuals and healthcare systems. It acts as a bridge between traditional settings of healthcare, and the everyday environments and experiences which impact people’s health,” says Erasmus.

A critical healthcare solution

With 3.6-billion people — half of the world’s population — lacking access to essential and quality health services, self-care has become essential.

Self-care simultaneously infers consumer self-medication, so it’s not surprising that over-the-counter (OTC) products account for about 64% of sales within the consumer healthcare market, according to PwC. More specifically, OTC products command 11% of the entire pharmaceutical market.

PWC’s insights on the SA self-care industry from 2022 show that the demand for consumer health products has collectively and consistently demonstrated substantial growth. According to PwC’s high growth scenario, the country’s self-care market will reach R115bn by 2025 (Euromonitor puts it at R127bn).

Self-care recognises individuals as active agents in managing their own healthcare, in areas such as health promotion, disease prevention and control, self-medication, providing care to dependent persons, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

It’s an evolving health priority driven by the need for more sustainable, accessible healthcare models, especially in resource-constrained and rural communities.