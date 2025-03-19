Health & Sex

Most South Africans are not coping mentally

16 March 2025 - 00:00 By dr themba hadebe
Dr Themba Hadebe - Bonitas Medical Fund
Dr Themba Hadebe - Bonitas Medical Fund
Image: SUPPLIED

çSouth Africa is not immune and also not coping mentally, ranking high in mental disorders in the Ipsos World Mental Health Survey which surveyed 23,000 individuals in 31 countries.

More than 70% of South Africans find it difficult to cope with life’s demands and more than half have reported feeling so stressed over the past year that they couldn't work. Mental health is a key driver of absenteeism. The Ipsos survey reveals key contributors to high stress levels include poverty, unemployment, social and political unrest and abuse and trauma stemming from exposure to violence.

“Research indicates one in five people have symptoms of probable depression but only 25% receive treatment,” says Dr Themba Hadebe, clinical and managed care executive at Bonitas Medical Fund. “Though the prevalence of depression in our membership is estimated at more than 7.1%, only 2.6% of Bonitas members are registered for chronic benefits related to depression.”

If you are feeling overwhelmed, struggling to concentrate and make decisions, easily irritated and more aggressive than usual or having thoughts of death or suicide, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.
Image: 123RF.COM/DENYSHUTTER

Young people are increasingly vulnerable to mental health problems with issues such as academic pressure, social media influence and uncertain job prospects significant contributors.

“The challenge in South Africa is our mental healthcare system is underfunded and struggling with a severe shortage of resources and mental health professionals. We urgently need to invest in our mental healthcare system including training more health professionals, increasing funding for mental health services, especially at the primary care level, and work to make treatment more accessible, especially for the poor,” says Hadebe.

Raising public awareness about mental health issues can also help reduce the stigma around these topics. “With greater support, expanded access to treatment and reduced stigma, South Africa can work towards a system that addresses the high rates of mental health needs adequately.”

