Productivity under pressure: the cost of untreated workplace mental health

“These are good initiatives, but they can be superficial if the underlying cause of mental health challenges, such as personal and financial problems, excessive workloads and unrealistic deadlines, are not addressed. Employers must go beyond the façade of wellbeing to create a genuinely supportive and psychologically safe working environment,” says Naidoo.
There is a growing acknowledgment, he says, that mental health is not a personal problem but a business problem. Struggling employees are less productive and take more time off work, eventually affecting the bottom line, with 12-billion workdays lost every year due to depression and anxiety globally.
“While individual resilience is important, employers must support their people through structured mental health programmes and create a culture prioritising mental health. This means moving beyond basic employee benefits to structured mental health interventions,” he says.
Healthy Company provides accessible, tailored interventions that address mental health holistically, he reveals. “Our approach combines emotional, financial and legal support, ensuring employees receive help before challenges escalate. From confidential counselling sessions with psychologists and social workers to AI-driven mood tracking and financial wellbeing coaching, we offer practical solutions that empower employees to take control of their mental health.”
In 2025 alone, Healthy Company has already reached out to more than 21,000 employees through various employers who have adopted its EAP offering in South Africa, and who have been flagged as high-risk for mental health concerns, providing them with structured support to navigate their challenges.
“The impact is clear — employers that support employees in their mental health see higher job satisfaction, reduced absenteeism and improved productivity. More importantly, they create an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive,” says Naidoo.
A successful business depends on a productive and engaged workforce. But mental health challenges are threatening workplace productivity — affecting interpersonal relationships, driving high turnover and creating unnecessary workplace tension that reduces collaboration. Without proper intervention, businesses face not only financial losses but also a disengaged workforce, with unaddressed mental issues costing the local economy an estimated R161bn per year.
The world of work has put incredible pressure on employees to do more in less time. The added stress of personal and financial challenges has made it difficult for employees to maintain their mental wellbeing.
A survey by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) found that 75% of employees struggle to switch off from work, even outside office hours. One in four employees is likely to be diagnosed with depression during their career, but only a minority seek help, with many employees continuing to suffer in silence — afraid of the stigma or simply lacking access to the right support.
“Mental health challenges are taking their toll in the workplace, and the numbers speak for themselves,” says Tyran Naidoo, head of Discovery Healthy Company, a digitally enabled, comprehensive employee assistance programme (EAP) and wellness solution. “Globally, 15% of the working population experiences mental illness. This crisis is even more pronounced among younger employees, with data showing that one in seven young adults now register a mental health condition compared to just one in 20 a decade ago.”
While many companies claim to prioritise mental wellness, their initiatives often amount to tick-box exercises like wellness days, an “open-door policy” and office features like sleeping pods or game rooms to promote work-life balance.
