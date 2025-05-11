YOUR WEEKLY STARS | May 12-18

TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
It’s the end of a really interesting phase, and the beginning of a wonderful new one. You may have lost a trusted friend or client, but by the time tomorrow’s powerful Full Moon saunters in, you’ll be able to understand why all this has happened. Assess your own role though. No-one is completely blameless, and if you can take responsibility for your own actions, you’re much less likely to repeat those mistakes. That aside, health, prosperity and success are close behind. Make them welcome. Believe you deserve the best.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
An intriguing new relationship (or a fascinating discovery about the current one) keeps you on your toes. Even so, don’t neglect the rest of your life, or you’ll overlook some costly details. You’re keen to get things moving, and could be tempted into some rash actions. Try to step back from the issue before leaping into battle. A cool head is what’s needed here. Tomorrow’s extraordinary Full Moon will show you the way.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
It’s time to drag yourself off that pedestal and be who you really are. You’ll be amazed to discover that you’re just as lovable even when you’re not perfect — maybe even more so. Allowing yourself to become the victim of other peoples’ insane expectations is a trap you don’t want to fall into. Family pressure, meanwhile, is keeping you from your own needs. Use tomorrow’s powerful Full Moon to rethink your plans.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
You’re at your glamorous, delightful best as the career planets fling open their doors. You’re being invited into the inner circle — so have your wishes ready. And sure, the money make take a while longer to arrive, but you’re finally on the right section of the track. You’ll need some extra flexibility though. Money and opportunities won’t come from the usual sources. Say yes to everything — until it’s a definite “no”. The shift rides in on tomorrow’s Full Moon.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
Love is on the move, as tomorrow’s Full Moon tosses your fragile heart about with gay abandon. And yes, there’ll definitely be a few gut-wrenching moments — but on the whole, you’ll be thrilled by the adventures. Included in the drama are travel options, some life-changing spiritual experiences and the opportunity to master new skills. And if you haven’t made it to the top of your career ladder yet, that’s only because you’ve run out of time. Plenty more of that to come.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
You know how damaging it is to harbour anger and resentments, but forgiveness is sometimes harder than you’d hoped. Try writing letters to those who’ve hurt you — the kind of letters you would never show anyone except yourself. And then, when you’ve said all you need to say, set fire to the pages. It’s amazingly therapeutic. Tomorrow’s Full Moon focuses on your career. There’s work to be done — and successes to be counted. Get moving.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Tomorrow’s Scorpio Full Moon convinces you you’re in the middle of a crisis — but the truth is, you’re witnessing the start of something new and exciting. Still, you’re the type that needs order to feel safe. In which case, work with one drama at a time; the big picture will overwhelm you completely. If you ask for help, you’ll discover you have more friends than you knew. Oh, and pack a bag. You’re going on a trip.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
Find ways to express your affection. Personal embarrassment at public displays can hold you back from those you love. Meanwhile, say “yes” to any travel offers. You could meet someone really exciting on the next trip. And if you’re signing contracts, do it before the middle of June. There’s a new world out there for you. Tomorrow’s Full Moon will help you make some clearer plans. Knowing what you want is half the battle.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Just for once, forget about everyone else, and take special care of yourself. Your need to be in charge will work against you unless you use it to take charge of yourself. Problems you’ve been avoiding are about to sneak out again, forcing you to search for meaningful answers. Likewise, financial annoyances are best looked at from another angle. Use that brilliant mind. It’s a great gift. Tomorrow’s Full Moon will help you.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Exciting times. Not that you’ll have a clue what’s going on — but you certainly won’t be bored. Money is all over the place, coming in from strange sources and going out in unexpected ways. The social life is flourishing and the love life is under pressure. Pick your priorities and work with those. Not even you can handle everything at once. After tomorrow’s powerful Full Moon, you’ll get as much help as you need.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
How about a detox? Mind and body need rebooting in readiness for fabulous breakthroughs after tomorrow’s Full Moon. Either way, you’ll need to watch your health. Anything petty or boring must be ignored as you focus on the important stuff. Love, meanwhile, is more exciting than it’s been in ages. The plan is to consolidate and commit — even if it’s only to yourself. If you’re married, expect tests, and find gentle ways to resolve them.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Gosh! It’s all happening. In fact, it’s hard for you to know where to start. Best thing is to understand that virtually all the planets are with you — they're sending conflicting messages, but still steering you in the right direction. Tomorrow’s Full Moon teaches you how to deal with one issue at a time. And when you’ve done that, listen. You’re slowly learning to discriminate between impulse and intuition. And yes, it’s a fine line.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS | May 12-18
Your Chart
Penny Igwe (16/11/73, Pretoria, 11.33am)
Sun sign: Scorpio
Moon sign: Leo
Rising Sign: Aquarius
You’re such a powerful girl, you can probably get through anything the universe throws at you. Even so, this is a tough time for you — and you’re feeling more alone and misunderstood than you have in ages. The one thing that always brings solace, though, is your work. Fairly soon, you’ll be swamped by fabulous new offers — so much so that you’ll wonder which to choose.
If you can focus on that, rather than on your rather frightening (current) relationships, you’ll cope with these changes really well. The biggest problem, of course, is that your self-esteem has taken a dive. You need to work on that — with therapy, meditation or anything healthy that appeals. You’re changing the way the world looks at you, and the way you look at yourself. Don’t stop now. This is one of the most important times of your life. Use it well.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
