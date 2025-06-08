YOUR WEEKLY STARS | June 9—15

GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
There’s something extra special on the menu after Wednesday’s fabulous Full Moon, but stay alert. An unexpected change may cause you to rethink the entire exercise — and even think about moving on. Remember though, you take yourself wherever you go. In which case, you might as well confront the competition now as later. Remind yourself how much you like a challenge, and arm yourself accordingly. You’re a winner by nature. Make space for the prize.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
The money planets are with you after Tuesday. And then Wednesday’s Full Moon brings opportunities you hadn’t even thought of. There won’t be a better time to take charge of your life. If there’s one thing you hate, it’s feeling like a victim, so stop it. But remember the lesson — it’s just as important to receive as it is to give. Neither is easy for you, but both are much more fun than you think. And far more profitable.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
There’s competition at the office which could work in your favour as long as you can recognise your own (teeny) limitations. Stay in touch with friends though, as you may be needing their help. And try a different approach after Wednesday’s informative Full Moon. Meanwhile, if you’re fascinated by someone at work, ask yourself if you’re seeing the whole person, or just what they want you to see. No hurry at all.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
The odd flirtation can be fun for a while, but beware of jumping in with both feet. Your actions will be taken seriously, and the last thing you want is to hurt someone with your games. Meanwhile, there are changes happening at work. Your colleagues have developed a new confidence in you and you’re being manoeuvred back into a leadership position. Remember to trust your instincts on this one, and every now and then, stand back and let the universe direct you.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
The career is on the move — onward and upward. Climb aboard quickly, or you’ll be left behind. And don’t spend more time cultivating the image than doing the job. Image is the last thing you need to worry about. You’ve never looked better. Your love life, on the other hand, could use some help, though you’re the one causing the problems. Try for some honest discussion, because actually, you don’t want to leave. Wednesday’s Full Moon brings a chance to heal all ills.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Neptune is plonked firmly in your office, bringing all kind of confusions about the real meaning of ambition. The trick is to use the energy creatively instead of slipping into fear and uncertainty. Don’t worry though. Wednesday’s fabulous Full Moon rushes to your defence with a blast of realism and loads of luck to shove you back on track. There’s money coming too. Meanwhile, perspective is the word — as in, try to keep one. Ask friends for advice whenever you lose track.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
Freedom, power and independence are your words for the month. Make sure this doesn’t translate into mega-demands and a determination to have everything your own way. Though, actually, you needn’t worry too much about that. You’re likely to get your own way without even trying. You’re looking good too: radiant and glamorous. But this is no time for instant passion. No marriages. No mad decisions. Take your time. Wednesday’s Sagittarius Full Moon will change most plans. Wait and see.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Frantically trying to hide your feelings? All very well, but remember that pretending to be someone else is as exhausting as it is fruitless. So what the heck? Why not let it all spill out — and if it means moving on, so be it. At work, there’s a promise of great progress, as long as you’re willing to expand your thinking. For, strange as it may seem, you’re not always right. Most of the time, maybe, but not always. Let Wednesday’s Full Moon show you a different way.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Family turmoils are not what you need right now, so back away and let them get on with it. The problem is that everyone wants to be in charge, but as long as you’re handling your own affairs, the rest has nothing to do with you. Besides, there’s too much going on in the work department for you to worry yourself about silly details. Be prepared to adapt your attitudes after Wednesday’s Full Moon. You’re not the only one with good ideas, you know.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Days — or even moments — away from the regular routine are becoming an essential requirement for continued health. In other words ... do you feel as though you’re losing your mind? Are you bored enough to start sabotaging the good stuff? Wednesday’s gorgeous Full Moon has other plans. Make this your week to rejuvenate. And while you’re there, think about rekindling a lost love, or simply begging forgiveness for your horrendous past behaviour. Love is around. Pay the price, and get some.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Long-term ambitions slowly become realities. Don’t stop now. It’s the final stretch that always seems the longest, but the rewards will be worth every bead of sweat on that fevered brow. Then, when it all becomes too much, you can turn to a love life that promises travel, romance and unexpected surprises. Watching the ego is probably your greatest problem. So keep your motives pure, and the goodies will rain down on your head.
TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
If you’re feeling particularly gorgeous, it’s because you are. And if you’re convinced you can persuade anyone to do anything, it’s because you can. One thing though: with this kind of energy in your corner, you’ll have to remember to use it wisely, or you’ll find your doorstep littered with lovesick corpses. If you play nicely, you can have the time of your life without even trying. Watch your mouth though. It’s babbling again. Some things do not need to be said out loud.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS | June 9—15
Image: 123RF/helenlane
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
There’s something extra special on the menu after Wednesday’s fabulous Full Moon, but stay alert. An unexpected change may cause you to rethink the entire exercise — and even think about moving on. Remember though, you take yourself wherever you go. In which case, you might as well confront the competition now as later. Remind yourself how much you like a challenge, and arm yourself accordingly. You’re a winner by nature. Make space for the prize.
CANCER
June 21 — July 22
The money planets are with you after Tuesday. And then Wednesday’s Full Moon brings opportunities you hadn’t even thought of. There won’t be a better time to take charge of your life. If there’s one thing you hate, it’s feeling like a victim, so stop it. But remember the lesson — it’s just as important to receive as it is to give. Neither is easy for you, but both are much more fun than you think. And far more profitable.
LEO
July 23 — August 22
There’s competition at the office which could work in your favour as long as you can recognise your own (teeny) limitations. Stay in touch with friends though, as you may be needing their help. And try a different approach after Wednesday’s informative Full Moon. Meanwhile, if you’re fascinated by someone at work, ask yourself if you’re seeing the whole person, or just what they want you to see. No hurry at all.
VIRGO
August 23 — September 22
The odd flirtation can be fun for a while, but beware of jumping in with both feet. Your actions will be taken seriously, and the last thing you want is to hurt someone with your games. Meanwhile, there are changes happening at work. Your colleagues have developed a new confidence in you and you’re being manoeuvred back into a leadership position. Remember to trust your instincts on this one, and every now and then, stand back and let the universe direct you.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
The career is on the move — onward and upward. Climb aboard quickly, or you’ll be left behind. And don’t spend more time cultivating the image than doing the job. Image is the last thing you need to worry about. You’ve never looked better. Your love life, on the other hand, could use some help, though you’re the one causing the problems. Try for some honest discussion, because actually, you don’t want to leave. Wednesday’s Full Moon brings a chance to heal all ills.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
Neptune is plonked firmly in your office, bringing all kind of confusions about the real meaning of ambition. The trick is to use the energy creatively instead of slipping into fear and uncertainty. Don’t worry though. Wednesday’s fabulous Full Moon rushes to your defence with a blast of realism and loads of luck to shove you back on track. There’s money coming too. Meanwhile, perspective is the word — as in, try to keep one. Ask friends for advice whenever you lose track.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
Freedom, power and independence are your words for the month. Make sure this doesn’t translate into mega-demands and a determination to have everything your own way. Though, actually, you needn’t worry too much about that. You’re likely to get your own way without even trying. You’re looking good too: radiant and glamorous. But this is no time for instant passion. No marriages. No mad decisions. Take your time. Wednesday’s Sagittarius Full Moon will change most plans. Wait and see.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Frantically trying to hide your feelings? All very well, but remember that pretending to be someone else is as exhausting as it is fruitless. So what the heck? Why not let it all spill out — and if it means moving on, so be it. At work, there’s a promise of great progress, as long as you’re willing to expand your thinking. For, strange as it may seem, you’re not always right. Most of the time, maybe, but not always. Let Wednesday’s Full Moon show you a different way.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Family turmoils are not what you need right now, so back away and let them get on with it. The problem is that everyone wants to be in charge, but as long as you’re handling your own affairs, the rest has nothing to do with you. Besides, there’s too much going on in the work department for you to worry yourself about silly details. Be prepared to adapt your attitudes after Wednesday’s Full Moon. You’re not the only one with good ideas, you know.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Days — or even moments — away from the regular routine are becoming an essential requirement for continued health. In other words ... do you feel as though you’re losing your mind? Are you bored enough to start sabotaging the good stuff? Wednesday’s gorgeous Full Moon has other plans. Make this your week to rejuvenate. And while you’re there, think about rekindling a lost love, or simply begging forgiveness for your horrendous past behaviour. Love is around. Pay the price, and get some.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Long-term ambitions slowly become realities. Don’t stop now. It’s the final stretch that always seems the longest, but the rewards will be worth every bead of sweat on that fevered brow. Then, when it all becomes too much, you can turn to a love life that promises travel, romance and unexpected surprises. Watching the ego is probably your greatest problem. So keep your motives pure, and the goodies will rain down on your head.
TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
If you’re feeling particularly gorgeous, it’s because you are. And if you’re convinced you can persuade anyone to do anything, it’s because you can. One thing though: with this kind of energy in your corner, you’ll have to remember to use it wisely, or you’ll find your doorstep littered with lovesick corpses. If you play nicely, you can have the time of your life without even trying. Watch your mouth though. It’s babbling again. Some things do not need to be said out loud.
Your Chart
Frederick Lakotla June 7 1982, Johannesburg, 7am)
Sun sign: Gemini
Moon sign: Sagittarius
Rising Sign: Gemini
It’s a crucial time for you, as your spiritual side demands a hearing. Even though you’ve developed a host of different ways of coping, your sensitivities often paralyse you. The challenge, of course, is to survive in the real world, while maintaining and even developing your beliefs. Frankly, you’re not the kind of person who will survive too well without some kind of belief system. Even so, the coming year is about success, career opportunities and large wodges of money. Don’t let the opportunities escape. But do call — very loudly — on the people who love you. You’ll need all the support you can get, as you have some very important choices to make. One more thing: don’t make any definite decisions before Wednesday’s Full Moon. Accept that, for now, everything seemingly permanent is constantly shifting. It’s just a mindset, but you’re easily powerful enough to stroll on through — and flourish.
Want your chart read?
Email Linda Shaw on
asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
TIMELINE | From besties to frenemies: Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Soup's up: a healing brew
Should men have manicures? DJ Sabby, Kat Sinivasan and more weigh in
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos