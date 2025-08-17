From sleep divorce to sleep tourism, your guide to catching Z's
Sleep should not be a high-pressure chore and yet it has become one. Sleep maxing, grounding, flotation sound journeys, and sleep tourism have all become a thing.
17 August 2025 - 00:00
Good sleep is foundational to life, and as lifestyles change, so too does slumber. “Sleep divorce” is becoming common among couples, where they sleep separately and prioritise shut-eye over intimacy. Sleep tourism is growing: health hydros and hotels are offering sleep rejuvenation through circadian lighting and tailored relaxation programmes. ..
