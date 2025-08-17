Health & Sex

From sleep divorce to sleep tourism, your guide to catching Z's

Sleep should not be a high-pressure chore and yet it has become one. Sleep maxing, grounding, flotation sound journeys, and sleep tourism have all become a thing.

17 August 2025 - 00:00 By Veruska De Vita

Good sleep is foundational to life, and as lifestyles change, so too does slumber. “Sleep divorce” is becoming common among couples, where they sleep separately and prioritise shut-eye over intimacy. Sleep tourism is growing: health hydros and hotels are offering sleep rejuvenation through circadian lighting and tailored relaxation programmes. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I won't go blackface now. It's just racist: Leon Schuster Lifestyle
  2. Naartjie Marmalade Food
  3. IN PICS | Looking good a hot topic at new-look Sorbet stores Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Flowers for Khoza, the Reuel McCoy Lifestyle
  5. The found ingredients of the Lost City: A new menu for The Palace Food

Latest Videos

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max
Fixed | Official Trailer | Netflix