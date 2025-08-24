Your Chart
Emily Sarpong (November 17 1992, Johannesburg, 3.35am)
Sun sign: Scorpio
Moon sign: Leo
Rising sign: Libra
Not one to hide in the shadows, are you? But then again, you don’t particularly like anyone to know your secrets. Be that as it may, you’ve just shunted into a fairly lengthy period of wild ambition, passion and delicious creativity. Don’t waste it. The next few months are mostly about planning. And since you’re destined for big things in later years, you want to make the most of every opportunity. So say yes to everything — and analyse later. At some stage in your life (not yet, obviously), you’ll have to learn to trust yourself a lot more than you’ve come to trust them. Betrayal is one of your issues — so tread carefully around concepts of loyalty and truth. In fact, create your own definitions and try to expect a little less of others. For yourself, meanwhile, demand the best — and get it. You’re a powerful girl with a fascinating future. Take it one step at a time. There’s no rush.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS | August 24-31
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska
VIRGO
(Aug 23 — Sep 22)
Of course, with the sun beaming down on your rosy cheeks, even the most tedious problems seem solvable. Not that there are any tedious problems necessarily. But since that wonderfully active mind of yours has just shifted into overdrive, there’ll soon be new options — and with them new problems. Not to worry. You’re disciplined and careful enough to sift through the dross. The main question to ask yourself — about everything — is ‘What will make me happiest?’ There’s your yardstick.
LIBRA
(Sep 23 — Oct 22)
A sudden change in your financial climate offers a series of fascinating new possibilities. But don’t grab them all at once. Get someone to help you find the best deals — and be prepared to sacrifice the rest, no matter how reluctant you may be. And don’t be afraid to take some advice either. Not even you can be an expert in everything. After that, unzip your heart and prepare for the romance of the decade. And if you’ve already got one of those, hide from all temptations.
SCORPIO
(Oct 23 — Nov 21)
Just because someone told you never to retrace old steps doesn’t mean you can’t occasionally break the rules. In which case, a revisit to that old job/relationship/colossal error might prove far more useful than you’d imagined. Especially if you’ve already made the kinds of changes you had in mind. No gloating allowed, though. And if the visit is to be a short one, make sure it’s worthwhile enough to shove you happily into a new future.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov 22 — Dec 21)
Unexpected changes in your love life stir up all sorts of deep-seated emotions you’d forgotten you had. So add some new dimensions to your passions by sharing your philosophies or travel experiences with someone you care about. Meanwhile, all the changes in your life could leave you feeling out of balance. Try for some breathing exercises — to keep you calm. By next month you’ll begin to understand what’s really going on.
CAPRICORN
(Dec 22 — Jan 19)
It’s true the world seems enormously pedantic and demanding right now — even for you. After all, why is it you’re being called upon to perform those more tedious tasks you usually manage to avoid? So, yes, you may be feeling somewhat hemmed in by this strange new energy — but if you go with it, it could do fabulous things for you. As you know, extra skills are never wasted. Start by finding new ways to look at your life. Happy ways. Gratitude counts.
AQUARIUS
(Jan 20 — Feb 18)
That extraordinary mind of yours is still managing to keep you three steps ahead of the game. Good for you. But still, try to remember that some people need the odd ego massage before they’ll come round to your way of seeing things. And though you hate playing games, you may have to swallow your pride and go for the cheesy charm approach. Just now and then. Alternatively, hold back on your big plans until the world is ready. Either will work.
PISCES
(Feb 19 — Mar 20)
Money — yawn — is nagging at your conscience again. Frankly, you would greatly prefer to trade in seashells. But since that’s out of the question, your next option is to find that tiny practical part of your nature (it’s in there somewhere) and drag it out. For your career and bank balance to improve, you’re going to have to get sensible. And do boring things. Simple as that. Start by finding ways to love money. See it as an energy of abundance — a gift from the universe.
ARIES
(Mar 21 — Apr 19)
Go on. Take that risk. But that means wise assertiveness — not noisy demands. Make sure you know exactly what you’re after before hurtling about in a thousand directions. The energies are with you — making room for changes, promotions, money and the kind of success you were promised. Don’t chicken out now. You’ll never forgive yourself if you do. Oh yes, and if the loved ones are complaining, tell them they’ll have your full attention (maybe) next month.
TAURUS
(April 20 — May 20)
Lost your sense of humour? That’s a pity, because this is exactly the time you’re going to need every little smile you can find. Not that your life has become completely terrible or anything. It’s just that there’s more of the same — more responsibility, more problems with loved ones, more work, and much more guilt. Except for one thing. Your career’s going well. And you’re so bored with guilt you’re ready to toss it out of a passing window. So what’s stopping you?
GEMINI
(May 21 — June 20)
Check all your pockets. There’s definitely a hole in there somewhere and, judging by the way the cash has been pouring out, it’s growing every day. It’s that eternal optimism thing that does it — combined with an inner conviction that you ought to be allowed anything your heart desires. Which, of course, you should. The only snag is that the real world tends to take a little time to catch up with our dreams, so cool it till you’ve made an actual plan. You know — a budget. Heard of it?
CANCER
(June 21 — July 22)
Your money planets are with you, so make the most. Don’t be put off — even for a second — by the planets sneaking in from left field to distract you. It’s just a trick of the moment, and you’re far too tuned in to allow yourself to be pulled off course. And, sure, the love life could use some work — but if you hold off on large announcements for now, you’ll have figured out what to do by next month. For now, enjoy your independence. You’re doing just fine.
LEO
(Jul 23 — Aug 22)
Take a closer look at the finances this week. There’s a pile of deadwood to be eliminated, and some major rethinking necessary on the assets and liabilities file. Don’t do anything drastic until mid-October, though — or you could make some decisions you’ll regret. Best news is that most of the planets are moving forwards after months of confusion and mixed messages. Look forward to more money, greater success and wishes coming true. Very soon.
