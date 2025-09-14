YOUR WEEKLY STARS September 15-21

VIRGO
(Aug 23 – Sep 22)
Vital information is floating your way. Use it wisely — rather than maliciously — and you could find yourself perched on the highest seat in the room. Either way though, there’s a price to pay for a sudden rise to power. Several prices, actually. So weigh your options carefully and keep as many people on your side as you can. One word of advice though: don’t take just because it’s there. Only take what you can appreciate. Leave the rest for the others.
LIBRA
(Sep 23 – Oct 22)
The love life is yelling at you ... call this love, it asks? It’s time to mend all those tattered hearts and stomped-on fences. But even more importantly, it’s time to make your intentions clear. Even you must tire of mind games sooner or later. Real love is possible if you’re willing to take a few risks. But if you let your pride continue to dominate, clever mind games are all you’ll have for company. And you won’t like that one bit. Let your guard down. Trust someone.
SCORPIO
(Oct 23 – Nov 21)
With lovers somewhat thin on the ground, there’s time to work on your own dreams. In fact, even if you’re happily involved, take some time to think about your life. Nothing too heavy. Just ask yourself who you want to be — and work on that. The love life will fix itself when the time is right. In the financial department, opt for caution. If you’ve got deals to wrap up, do it now, but hold back on the new stuff until much later. October would be a good month for deals. This week, though, is all about you. Be as selfish as you like.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov 22 – Dec 21)
If you’re keen to make changes in either business or romance, the details will be entirely up to you. No use waiting for someone else to read your mind and make you an offer. Meanwhile, prepare yourself for the odd work-related cocktail party. And try to view them as a source of useful new contacts. There’s competition out there (in case you hadn’t noticed) and you need all the friends you can get. And since making new friends is something you’re particularly good at, you’ll probably have a lot more fun than anticipated.
CAPRICORN
(Dec 22 – Jan 19)
Your finances are on a journey of their own, twisting and turning in the planetary winds as you redesign your options. Unexpected windfalls or a salary increase are the likely outcome — as long as you don’t plant your stubborn size 12s in the way of change. Love is easier — better, even — but if you’re making changes, do it now, before the planetary madness takes over. In your five spare moments, book a massage. Or a makeover. It’s time to see yourself differently. Hidden talents are emerging. Show them the way.
AQUARIUS
(Jan 20 – Feb 18)
Love is your current thing. Particularly the kind that involves falling head-over-heels in love with someone completely unsuitable and even mildly shocking. Is it the intimacy you’re after? Or is it the thrill of turning your back on convention and cheesing everyone off? Not that there’s a problem with either option. It’s just best that you know what you’re doing upfront. Alternatively, enjoy the madness of a week that wants adventure … your favourite thing.
PISCES
(Feb 19 – Mar 20)
This week is about physical limitations. Even a tough old bullet like you gets to collapse once in a while. The idea then, is to accept that, just for a while, you’ll have to be kind to your body. Stress management, delegation, the odd therapy treatment — nothing too major — and you should sail through to the next little challenge with an enormous grin. Fascinating new offers are on the way, and you’ll need to be in good shape to handle the details.
ARIES
(Mar 21 – Apr 19)
Those extraordinary instincts are on a roll. So listen closely. If the inner murmurings are urging you to invest, sell, change your career plans or take a giant leap of faith, hear and obey. And while you’re at it, make sure you’ve acquired the appropriate outfit for the event. After all, you want to be looking particularly spectacular while you’re falling in love … with your fabulous self. Remember, if you can’t love yourself, how can you expect anyone else to?
TAURUS
(April 20 – May 20)
Those immaculate (though mildly confusing) financial files of yours need a dusting. Someone may want to look at them, so make sure you know exactly what’s in there. No need to panic though. As long as you haven’t let someone else take the finances out of your hands, you should be fine. And while you’re waiting for that, get to know your competition a little better. Sometimes it’s better to pull back and let the situation find its own level. And this is one of those times. Control, after all, is not all it’s cracked up to be.
GEMINI
(May 21 – June 20)
A few boundaries are what’s needed now. Because without them, you’re likely to go wandering off in a series of square circles. So even if you don’t really know where you’re going (to put it mildly), think about at least doing one constructive thing at a time. This dilly energy will be gone before you know it — leaving you hopefully more relaxed and a great deal more flexible. Meanwhile, get used to a life of sudden changes.
CANCER
(June 21 – July 22)
There could be drama with a friend — even a long-term separation. Make sure you’ve said all you need to say. And then keep in touch. This movie’s not over yet. Meanwhile, for yourself, watch a tendency to overindulge. Whether your particular poison makes you drunk, chubby or spaced out, your psyche is screaming for a short break. In fact, for a while, treat yourself with special care, like an invalid recovering from a long illness. Be nice to yourself. You deserve the very best — or had you forgotten that?
LEO
(Jul 23 – Aug 22)
Believe it or not, the career is making great progress — just much more slowly than you had anticipated. And since you’re in one of those “take it or leave it” moods, your best option would be to say nothing, rather than blurting out your innermost feelings. And while you’re at it, bear in mind that your social judgment has also taken a temporary knock. So if you’re not careful, people will start accusing you of blatant rudeness. Try smiling quietly. And remember: honesty means different things to different people. Watch your mouth.
Your Chart
Lindiwe Williams (December 5 1990, Joburg, 4.20am)
Sun sign: Sagittarius
Moon sign: Cancer
Rising Sign: Scorpio
Part of you dreams of adventure. The other part longs for family and children. If you’re not careful, you’ll rush into marriage before you’re ready. Remind yourself that you’re much more complex than you look, so decisions need to be mulled over with greater care than you’re used to. Most importantly, the career needs another look. Opportunities are in the wind, so much so that you’ll soon be wondering which option to choose. Remember this: your energies need recognition and applause. You don’t want to be stuck in some back room, adding up figures. So if anything involving performance or entertainment comes up, grab it. And sure, there’s a part of you that’s really shy. But a little training — and loads of practice — will soon take care of that. Marriage can safely be put on hold for now. In the meanwhile, take care of yourself. There’s so much more to you than you realise. Allow yourself out of your cage. Then have a closer look.
YOUR WEEKLY STARS September 15-21
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska
