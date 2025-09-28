YOUR WEEKLY STARS | September 29 — October 4

LIBRA
(Sep 23 — Oct 22)
You’re a genius. The planet of verbal brilliance and oozing charm is all over you — as if you needed it. And sure, last week’s eclipse leftovers are still causing drama at work — but with a soothing massage and an interesting new hairdo, you’ll smooth the waters before anyone notices its ripples. Even so, don’t let yourself be pushed into something you don’t want to do. Just stand up and growl. They’ll soon figure out who’s boss.
SCORPIO
(Oct 23 — Nov 21)
The hormones hot up to sizzling point as the passion planet makes its home in your space. Entertain yourself by trying — just for once — to be completely emotionally honest. And that means with yourself as well. Not easy, but cosmically supported if you’ll give it a bash. Oh, and keep the expectations to a minimum. That way you’ll always be happily surprised. New ideas, creations and deals are almost certainly on the cards. Eyes peeled.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov 22 — Dec 21)
If ever there was a time to take up a cause, that would be now. Your normally cautious warning signals are taking a nap, leaving you with only a big heart and a caring soul to serve you. What’s more, your spiritual side is on the hunt, looking for a mentor and determined to find its truth. So go ahead — discover something to care about. You’ll be astonished at the rewards. You might even meet someone new and interesting enough to stick around for.
CAPRICORN
(Dec 22 — Jan 19)
There’s no rush. Just because you think you have to finish everything before lunchtime, doesn’t mean it’s true. Just do what you can, while focusing on having the best time. Love is this week’s headline, as friends and potential lovers hover about. If you’re already involved, create some romance. If not, have a party, and invite everyone you know. Get someone else to organise the details. Much more fun that way.
AQUARIUS
(Jan 20 — Feb 18)
Wondering whether you’ve reached your career limits? As you know, limits exist only in your head. If you’ve cluttered that marvellous mind with too much fear, it’s time to make new demands. But make them gently. In fact, make it feel as though the ideas came from somewhere else. Your influence is enormous now — and from Thursday, money rains down from the skies. And remember, the most powerful person in the room has to be the most generous. It’s a universal law.
PISCES
(Feb 19 — Mar 20)
The shyness is gone, as you open the door to interesting new friendships and fascinating loves. If you’re alone, you won’t be for long. If you’re asked to help out with a community project, accept with delight. The universe is dragging you out of your shell, offering you ways to make a difference. The career has moved into a new phase too, so don’t fret if the details are changing faster than you’d like. It’ll all make sense soon enough.
ARIES
(Mar 21 — Apr 19)
Friendships and groups take on a wider importance. Are you travelling? Meeting foreigners? Making international deals? Whatever it is, dive in. Adventure is standing by. There’s a new opportunity on hand, with increased earnings and much more interesting work. Still, you’ll have to behave like a grown-up for a while. Corner offices are seldom dished out to deranged adolescents. Think about that.
TAURUS
(April 20 — May 20)
Stop waiting for someone else to arrive with your success on a platter — and seize your own (gigantic) power. Because the fact is, there literally is no end to your talents. Not even the occasional power struggle can ruffle those elegant feathers. In fact, your only real problem is that, for some reason, it’s never occurred to you that those wildly witty remarks are tearing a hole in someone’s heart. Just watch your mouth — and you can’t fail.
GEMINI
(May 21 — June 20)
It’s a fascinating week as the planet of sudden change moves into your back yard — and the energies speed up. There’s no more time to waste. Make your list of desires and read it out loud. You’re a magician now, able to create anything you like. All you need is a decision. Not that you’ll have much time to play. The career’s picking up and time management becomes a vital part of your day. One more thing. Back up your computer. There’s electricity in the air.
CANCER
(June 21 — July 22)
It’s all happening. With your sights still zoned in on career and money, a lucrative new source is already making itself known. Remember to finish what you started first — and wait for firm offers. In writing. And pay no attention to the grumpies who tell you the market’s gone to pot. Intuition is your strongest weapon. Use it well. Oh, and in your three spare moments, ask the lover for a favour. You’re not the only one who likes to be needed.
LEO
(Jul 23 — Aug 22)
Obviously, you won’t allow that fearful, perfectionistic streak to stop you taking advantage of interesting new offers. But then again, neither do you want to change your life on flimsy promises alone. Use your focused mind to work out pros and cons. And don’t worry about saying “no” if you must. There’s plenty more excitement where that came from. If you must worry about something, ask yourself how the love life’s going. Needs more enthusiasm. Yes?
VIRGO
(Aug 23 — Sep 22)
Who told you selfishness was something to be ashamed of? Absurd. Selfishness is about making sure you get what you want ... so you’ll have more enthusiasm about helping them get what they want. Needless to say, though, guilt is always part of any great Virgo deal. Except this week. And right now, you’re on your own trip — wherever you choose to go. You have cosmic permission to love yourself almost as much as everyone else is destined to love you. Excellent.
Your Chart
Hamidi Moseki
July 20 1963, Louis Trichardt, 2.20pm14h20)
Sun sign: Cancer
Moon sign: Cancer
Rising sign: Sagittarius
A career shift is on the cards as you re-evaluate your worth. You’re probably wondering whether you’ll find the opportunities you need at this stage of your life. Put those thoughts out of your head. Your luck cycle has just begun — though true success only comes through trust and surrender. This particular cycle is karmic or destined — meant to happen. But since you’re such an emotional creature (with a tough “can’t scare me” exterior), you feel unable to share your fears. Before they grow into huge mountains, make a list of desires, read them out to the universe and explore every single possibility that comes up. This is a time of great change for you. You have enormous talent and a creative dynamism that will get you through the weirdest moments. Trust yourself. The tides have just shifted — and this time, they’re on your side. Expect miracles.
Want your chart read?
E-mail asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
YOUR WEEKLY STARS | September 29 — October 4
See what the stars have in store for you.
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska
