How snapping a photo could make it easier to clear out your clutter

If you're a bit of a hoarder and struggling to de-clutter your home, science might have found an answer for you. New research suggests that simply taking a photo of the item you want to give away makes it easier to part with it.

Carried out by Karen Winterich, from Pennsylvania State University, along with researchers from The Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business and the University of Texas at Austin, the study came from Winterich's own experience with struggling to de-clutter old items.

"The project got started when I realised I was keeping an old pair of basketball shorts just because they reminded me of beating a major rival basketball team in junior high," Winterich said, "I didn't want the shorts - I wanted the memory of winning that game and that's what I thought of when I saw the shorts."

"A picture can easily mark that memory for me and I can donate it so someone else can use it, which is even better."