Local design to lust after: Stokperd's '70s-inspired scatters

23 July 2017 - 00:00 By Staff reporter
'The Goldie' is available in black and white or colour. R2,280 each from Stokperd.
Image: Supplied

These frisky cushions, which are the latest collaboration between Stokperd and Turner Studio, may be loud, punchy and incredibly playful, but they also represent a return to a slower way of life, and to the traditional method of creating things.

"Each cushion is painstakingly crafted by hand. Even the fabric is hand wrought from raw, 100% merino wool," says Monya Eastman of Stokperd. "The processes of felting takes time, but it's definitely worth it. The effort and imagination of the maker is plain to see within every object."

According to Eastman, the cushions are "pure luxury to warm up your winter", and in a nod to their distinctly '70s aesthetic, the three ranges are named after some of the decade's most iconic characters: Cher, Farah and Goldie. What's not to love?

7 days ago

